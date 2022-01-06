USD 21.48 Bn growth in Online Footwear Market | APAC to Occupy 54% Global Market Share | Technavio

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rising popularity of digital payment system. In addition, the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration will further accelerate the growth of the global online footwear market. However, the availability of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market.

Technavio estimates the online footwear market size to grow by USD 21.48 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period. The online footwear market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.95%.

Online Footwear Market: Segment Highlights for 2020

By product, the market is analyzed by non-athletic footwear and athletic footwear.

The non-athletic footwear accounted for maximum sales in 2020. The segment is driven by the growth of the private label brands. Also, the increasing demand for trendy non-athletic footwear from Generation Z and millennials is contributing to the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the non-athletic footwear segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

54% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

APAC will offer significant growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

The increasing number of online users and growth of the e-commerce industry will foster the online footwear market growth in APAC.

China and India are the key markets for online footwear in APAC.

and are the key markets for online footwear in APAC. Market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe , MEA, North America , and South America .

Get highlights on top-performing segments, regions, and key countries in the online footwear market.

Download a Free Sample Now!

Notes:

The online footwear market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period.

The online footwear market is segmented by Product (Non-athletic footwear and Athletic footwear) and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA).

, , , and MEA). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., ASICS Corp., Bata Brands SA, eBay Inc., Fila Holdings Corp., Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, GEOX Spa, and Nike Inc.

Related Reports:

Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Sports Footwear Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 21.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.95 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, US, India, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., ASICS Corp., Bata Brands SA, eBay Inc., Fila Holdings Corp., Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, GEOX Spa, and Nike Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio