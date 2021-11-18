USD 21.7 Bn growth expected in PCI Express Market | Astera Labs Inc., Intel Corp., and Kingston Technology Co. Inc. identified as key players | Technavio

Factors such as the integration of PCIe with IEEE 1394 (FireWire) and the increasing number of investments toward the construction of data centers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The PCI express market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

The report covers the following areas:

PCI Express Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Storage



Data Center



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

The storage segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The segment is driven by the growth of cloud computing globally. In terms of geography, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The region currently holds 40% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for PCI express in North America.

PCI Express Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the PCI express market include Astera Labs Inc., Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Rambus Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Xilinx Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The need to comply with compliance and regulatory standards is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as failure to manage inventory during changing customer demand may threaten the growth of the market.

PCI Express Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist PCI express market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the PCI express market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the PCI express market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of PCI express market vendors

PCI Express Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 21.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.29 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astera Labs Inc., Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Rambus Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Xilinx Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

