USD 21.93 billion Growth in Tourism and Hotel Market Size in Indonesia due to Increasing Preference For Local And Authentic Experiences - Technavio

USD 21.93 billion Growth in Tourism and Hotel Market Size in Indonesia due to Increasing Preference For Local And Authentic Experiences

Jul 15, 2022, 05:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 11.81%. Tourism is defined as the activities of people, which include traveling from one place to another. In Indonesia, the tourism and hotel industry is gaining prominence owing to the presence of harbors, beautiful countryside, fascinating culture, beaches, and so on, which attracts many foreign tourists. Technavio categorizes the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia as a part of the global hotels, restaurants, and leisure market. The domestic tourism segment dominates the market due to advantages such as the familiarity of such tourists with the country's tourism policies, rules, and language and culture.

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Dynamics

Key Driver: The increasing preference for local and authentic experiences is one of the key drivers supporting the tourism and hotel market growth in Indonesia. These tourists prefer buying local products instead of souvenirs and undertaking adventure trips in public transport instead of taxis. Also, having dinner in a restaurant that uses zero-kilometer ingredients, including local, low-impact primary ingredients, such as meat, cheese, and honey. This new form of tourism is expected to become popular among tourists as they are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of tourism. This will fuel the market's growth in focus during the forecast period.

Key Challenge: The factors such as climate change and unexpected weather developments is hindering the tourism and hotel market growth in Indonesia. Tropical hurricanes, floods, and rising sea-water levels pose big problems to Indonesia by severely deteriorating tourism infrastructure, resources, and buildings. Also, rebuilding and maintaining infrastructure could be a highly time-consuming process, depending on the severity of the natural calamity. In contrast, any political unrest takes about 27 months to recover. These factors may impact the market's revenue growth, which is another challenge for the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia during the forecast period.

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Vendor Landscape

  • The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, government licensing, service portfolio, quality, brand, and safety measures to compete in the market.
  • We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
  • To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
  • The tourism and hotel market in Indonesia forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
  • Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group, Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak, Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport, Katamaran Hotel and Resort, Kempinski Hotels SA, Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort, Pesona Alam Resort and Spa, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention, Puri Sari Beach Hotel, and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
  • Vendors such as Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group offers a wide range of hotels such as Aryaduta Menteng, Aryaduta Suite Semanggi, Aryaduta Bandung and others.

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Segmentation

  • Tourists
    • Domestic
    • International
  • Market Sizing
    • Chain Hotels
    • Independent Hotels

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our tourism and hotel market in Indonesia report covers the following areas:

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia FAQs

  • Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?
  • What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?
  • What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?
  • Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?
  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
  • Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Tourism And Hotel Market In Indonesia Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 21.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.09

Regional analysis

Indonesia

Performing market contribution

Indonesia at 100%

Key consumer countries

Indonesia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group, Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak, Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport, Katamaran Hotel and Resort, Kempinski Hotels SA, Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort, Pesona Alam Resort and Spa, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention, Puri Sari Beach Hotel, and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1 Market Overview 

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 5

                              Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

                              Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              Exhibit 06:  Parent market

                              Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 08:  Value chain analysis: Hotels, restaurants and leisure market

                              2.2.1 Inputs

                              2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3 Operations

                              2.2.4 Services

                              2.2.5 Marketing and sales

                              2.2.6 Support activities

                              2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 10:  Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2021 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                              3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                              Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 16:  Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type of tourists               

               5.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Domestic
  • International

                              Exhibit 20:  Type of tourists - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Type of tourists     

                              Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Type of tourists

               5.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026     

                              Exhibit 22:  Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 23:  Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026             

                              Exhibit 24:  International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 25:  International - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5 Market opportunity by Type of tourists     

                              Exhibit 26:  Market opportunity by Type of tourists

6. Market Segmentation by Hotel type                        

               6.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Chain hotels
  • Independent hotels

                              Exhibit 27:  Hotel type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               6.2 Comparison by Hotel type              

                              Exhibit 28:  Comparison by Hotel type

               6.3 Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026               

                              Exhibit 29:  Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 30:  Chain hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.4 Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

                              Exhibit 31:  Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 32:  Independent hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.5 Market opportunity by Hotel type

                              Exhibit 33:  Market opportunity by Hotel type

7. Customer landscape                        

                              Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

               7.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 34:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1 Increasing preference for local and authentic experiences

                              8.1.2 Growing affordability and rising disposable income

                              8.1.3 Growing number of foreign tourists

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1 Climate change and unexpected weather developments

                              8.2.2 Increased threat of terrorism

                              8.2.3 Inadequate infrastructure for travelers

                              Exhibit 35:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1 Growing Internet access and online testimonials

                              8.3.2 Self-check-ins to minimize waiting time

                              8.3.3 Digitalization in the hotel industry in Indonesia

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 36:  Vendor landscape

               9.2 Landscape disruption         

                              Exhibit 37:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 38:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 39:  Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group  

                              Exhibit 41:  Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Overview

                              Exhibit 42:  Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Product and service

                              Exhibit 43:  Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Key offerings

               10.4 Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak            

                              Exhibit 44:  Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Overview

                              Exhibit 45:  Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Product and service

                              Exhibit 46:  Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Key offerings

               10.5 Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport       

                              Exhibit 47:  Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Overview

                              Exhibit 48:  Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Product and service

                              Exhibit 49:  Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Key offerings

               10.6 Katamaran Hotel and Resort        

                              Exhibit 50:  Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Overview

                              Exhibit 51:  Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Product and service

                              Exhibit 52:  Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Key offerings

               10.7 Kempinski Hotels SA        

                              Exhibit 53:  Kempinski Hotels SA - Overview

                              Exhibit 54:  Kempinski Hotels SA - Product and service

                              Exhibit 55:  Kempinski Hotels SA - Key offerings

               10.8 Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort            

                              Exhibit 56:  Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Overview

                              Exhibit 57:  Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Product and service

                              Exhibit 58:  Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Key offerings

               10.9 Pesona Alam Resort and Spa       

                              Exhibit 59:  Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Overview

                              Exhibit 60:  Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Product and service

                              Exhibit 61:  Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Key offerings

               10.10 Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention   

                              Exhibit 62:  Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Overview

                              Exhibit 63:  Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Product and service

                              Exhibit 64:  Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Key offerings

               10.11 Puri Sari Beach Hotel    

                              Exhibit 65:  Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Overview

                              Exhibit 66:  Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Product and service

                              Exhibit 67:  Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Key offerings

               10.12 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.   

                              Exhibit 68:  Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 69:  Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 70:  Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 71:  Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 Market definition

                              11.1.2 Objectives

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 72:  Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 73:  Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 74:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 75:  Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 76:  List of abbreviations

