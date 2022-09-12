USD 215.98 Mn Growth in Composite Insulated Panels Market, Majority of Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Composite Insulated Panels Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the composite insulated panels market include Al Shahin Co. for Metal Industries, Alubel Spa, ArcelorMittal SA, Balex Metal Sp zoo, Composite Panel Building Systems, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., DANA Group of Companies, Isopan Spa, Italpannelli Srl, Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Lattonedil Spa Milan, Metecno Group, PFB Corp., PortaFab Corp., Rautaruukki Corp., Romakowski GmbH and Co. KG, Tata Steel Ltd., Yusuf A. Alghanim and Sons WLL, and Zamil Industrial Investment Co.

The report also covers the following areas :

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Composite Insulated Panels Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Panel: This segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. An EPS panel is a safe, efficient, modern, and economic construction system for the construction of buildings. EPS insulation panels are extremely durable, strong, easy to maintain, easy to move, and fully recyclable, which is increasing their demand.



Rigid Polyurethane (PUR) And Rigid Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Panel



Glass Wool Panel



Others

Geography

North America : This region will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising construction activities across the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the composite insulated panels market in APAC.

: This region will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising construction activities across the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. and are the key countries for the composite insulated panels market in APAC.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Composite Insulated Panels Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist composite insulated panels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite insulated panels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the composite insulated panels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of composite insulated panels market vendors

Related Reports

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market by Material, End-users, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026



Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Composite Insulated Panels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 215.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Al Shahin Co. for Metal Industries, Alubel Spa, ArcelorMittal SA, Balex Metal Sp zoo, Composite Panel Building Systems, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., DANA Group of Companies, Isopan Spa, Italpannelli Srl, Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Lattonedil Spa Milan, Metecno Group, PFB Corp., PortaFab Corp., Rautaruukki Corp., Romakowski GmbH and Co. KG, Tata Steel Ltd., Yusuf A. Alghanim and Sons WLL, and Zamil Industrial Investment Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Expanded polystyrene (EPS) panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Expanded polystyrene (EPS) panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Expanded polystyrene (EPS) panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Expanded polystyrene (EPS) panel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Expanded polystyrene (EPS) panel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Rigid polyurethane (PUR) and rigid polyisocyanurate (PIR) panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Rigid polyurethane (PUR) and rigid polyisocyanurate (PIR) panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Rigid polyurethane (PUR) and rigid polyisocyanurate (PIR) panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Rigid polyurethane (PUR) and rigid polyisocyanurate (PIR) panel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Rigid polyurethane (PUR) and rigid polyisocyanurate (PIR) panel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Glass wool panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Glass wool panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Glass wool panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Glass wool panel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Glass wool panel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ArcelorMittal SA

Exhibit 97: ArcelorMittal SA - Overview



Exhibit 98: ArcelorMittal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 99: ArcelorMittal SA - Key news



Exhibit 100: ArcelorMittal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: ArcelorMittal SA - Segment focus

10.4 Balex Metal Sp zoo

Exhibit 102: Balex Metal Sp zoo - Overview



Exhibit 103: Balex Metal Sp zoo - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Balex Metal Sp zoo - Key offerings

10.5 DANA Group of Companies

Exhibit 105: DANA Group of Companies - Overview



Exhibit 106: DANA Group of Companies - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: DANA Group of Companies - Key offerings

10.6 Kingspan Group Plc

Exhibit 108: Kingspan Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 109: Kingspan Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Kingspan Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 111: Kingspan Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Kingspan Group Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Metecno Group

Exhibit 113: Metecno Group - Overview



Exhibit 114: Metecno Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Metecno Group - Key offerings

10.8 PFB Corp.

Exhibit 116: PFB Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: PFB Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: PFB Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 PortaFab Corp.

Exhibit 119: PortaFab Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: PortaFab Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: PortaFab Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Rautaruukki Corp.

Exhibit 122: Rautaruukki Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Rautaruukki Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Rautaruukki Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Tata Steel Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Tata Steel Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Tata Steel Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Tata Steel Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Tata Steel Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Tata Steel Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Yusuf A. Alghanim and Sons WLL

and Sons WLL Exhibit 130: Yusuf A. Alghanim and Sons WLL - Overview

and Sons WLL - Overview

Exhibit 131: Yusuf A. Alghanim and Sons WLL - Product / Service

and Sons WLL - Product / Service

Exhibit 132: Yusuf A. Alghanim and Sons WLL - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio