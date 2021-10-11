USD 23.03 Bn Growth Opportunity in Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market| 17000 + Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as rapid adoption of beacon technology, growth of the geo-marketing business, and the low-cost BLE beacon technology will drive the growth of the Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market during 2021-2025. However, inaccuracy in search and advertising results might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are bluepath AG, GiPStech Srl, IndoorAtlas Ltd., MazeMap AS, Navigine Corp., Nextome Srl, Pinmicro K K, Pointr Ltd., Sensewhere Ltd., and Spreo, etc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into segments - Retail, Aviation, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Logistics, and government & public sector. The indoor positioning and indoor navigation market share growth by the retail segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.21% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 23.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 32.90 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled bluepath AG, GiPStech Srl, IndoorAtlas Ltd., MazeMap AS, Navigine Corp., Nextome Srl, Pinmicro K K, Pointr Ltd., Sensewhere Ltd., and Spreo Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

