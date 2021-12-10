USD 23.56 Billion Growth in Sugar-Free Food And Beverage Market | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The growing influence of online retailing is notably driving the sugar-free food and beverage market growth. E-commerce has emerged as a boon for the market. A rise in the number of e-commerce players offering personalized shopping assistance and suggestions on products, including sugar-free foods and beverages will further fuel the market's growth positively during the forecast period. Factors such as convenience and easy payment processes associated with online shopping help consumers in avoiding time-consuming journeys and billing queues. In addition, online shopping portals have enhanced security features that increase sales and purchases, along with user-friendly website designs that offer enhanced and efficient product visibility. Furthermore, rising demand for naturally derived sweeteners and surging product premiumization are some other factors likely to influence the market positively during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

Lower acceptance due to ambiguity on safety profile of artificial sweeteners is one of the prominent factors that will challenge market growth. Artificial sweeteners have been known to cause health-related problems. Due to the adverse health effects, many limit their consumption of sweeteners. Artificial sweeteners are used in diabetic food to lower the calorie content. Thus, the adverse health effects of sweeteners will affect the global diabetic food market as well. In addition, other factors including taste issues with artificial sweeteners and stringent regulations and health claim validations are also expected to limit the market's growth during the forecast period.

Market Segment Analysis

The sugar-free food and beverage market report is segmented by Product (sugar-free beverages, sugar-free dairy products, sugar-free confectionery, sugar-free bakery, and sugar-free ice-creams) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Sugar-free beverages held the largest market share in 2020 and will continue to dominate the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for low-calorie beverages with new flavors. Rising health consciousness among consumers has further fueled the demand for low-calorie and sugar-free beverages, such as juices, flavored water, sports drinks, energy drinks, and soft drinks, in turn, driving this segment's growth during the forecast period.

In terms of Geography, North America was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of sugar-free food and beverage market. This regional segment will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of sugar-free food and beverages by the rising obese and diabetic population, particularly, in the US. Furthermore, consumers in North America are more inclined toward organic and natural dietary products that supplement natural tastes, and this preference has spurred the consumption of organic and natural sugar-free foods and beverages in the region. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major contributors to the market in the region. In addition, the strong distribution network between vendors and retailers increases purchase options for consumers, which will further fuel the growth of the market in the region.

Some Companies Mentioned

Kellogg Co.



Mars Inc.



Mondelez International Inc.



Nestle SA



PepsiCo Inc.



Strauss Group Ltd.



The Coca-Cola Co.



The Hershey Co.



The Kraft Heinz Co.



Unilever Group

Sugar-Free Food And Beverage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.63% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 23.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Strauss Group Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

