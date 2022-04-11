USD 23.83 Mn growth expected in Annuloplasty Rings Market | Driven by increasing prevalence of heart diseases | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Now to understand the scope of our report.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of heart valve diseases. In addition, the growing preference for annuloplasty for aortic valve repair is anticipated to boost the growth of the annuloplasty rings market.

The prevalence of various heart diseases is steadily increasing across the world. This can be attributed to the rise in risk factors such as blood pressure, obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, diabetes, and obesity. The prevalence of these risk factors is high among the geriatric population and the number of people aged over 65 years and above is increasing significantly across the world. According to a study, the global geriatric population increased from 7.64% in 2010 to 9.3% in 2020. These factors are increasing the incidence of various heart diseases, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Get highlights on other major driving factors and important statistics. Download a Free

Sample Report

Major Annuloplasty Rings Companies:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers Attune Flexible Adjustable Annuloplasty ring.

AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA: The company offers Mitral annuloplasty ring.

BioStable Science & Engineering Inc.: The company offers HAART 200 Aortic Annuloplasty Device.

Boston Scientific Corp.: The company offers IRIS mitral annuloplasty ring.

CORONEO Inc.: The company offers EXTRA-AORTIC Ring.

Annuloplasty Rings Market: Segmentation Analysis

The 120-pages report segments the global annuloplasty rings market by application (mitral valve repair and tricuspid valve repair) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Annuloplasty Rings Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Mitral valve repair - size and forecast 2020-2025

Tricuspid valve repair - size and forecast 2020-2025

The mitral valve repair segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing prevalence of MR and the rise in the number of mitral valve repair procedures. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Annuloplasty Rings Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America currently holds 45% of the global market share. The growth of the aging population. increasing healthcare expenditure, and the availability of advanced devices and services are driving the growth of the annuloplasty rings market in North America. The US is the key market for annuloplasty rings in North America. However, during the forecast period, the market will observe faster growth in Asia.

Identify other dominant players and key business segments in the market. Request a

Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast

and Analysis 2022-2026

Automated Suturing Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis

2022-2026

Annuloplasty Rings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 28.83 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA, BioStable Science & Engineering Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., CORONEO Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Genesee BioMedical Inc., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, and Valcare Medical Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Mitral valve repair - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tricuspid valve repair - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA

BioStable Science & Engineering Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

CORONEO Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Genesee BioMedical Inc.

LivaNova Plc

Medtronic Plc

Valcare Medical

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio