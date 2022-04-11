USD 23.83 Mn growth expected in Annuloplasty Rings Market | Driven by increasing prevalence of heart diseases | Technavio

Apr 11, 2022, 01:45 ET
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global annuloplasty rings market size is expected to increase by USD 28.83 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 2.67% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period. Technavio expects North America to offer significant growth opportunities for market players. Factors such as the presence of improved healthcare infrastructure, the increasing adoption of advanced annuloplasty rings, and the strong presence of established vendors are creating several growth opportunities for vendors in North America.
The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of heart valve diseases. In addition, the growing preference for annuloplasty for aortic valve repair is anticipated to boost the growth of the annuloplasty rings market.
The prevalence of various heart diseases is steadily increasing across the world. This can be attributed to the rise in risk factors such as blood pressure, obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, diabetes, and obesity. The prevalence of these risk factors is high among the geriatric population and the number of people aged over 65 years and above is increasing significantly across the world. According to a study, the global geriatric population increased from 7.64% in 2010 to 9.3% in 2020. These factors are increasing the incidence of various heart diseases, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.
Major Annuloplasty Rings Companies:
Abbott Laboratories: The company offers Attune Flexible Adjustable Annuloplasty ring.
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA: The company offers Mitral annuloplasty ring.
BioStable Science & Engineering Inc.: The company offers HAART 200 Aortic Annuloplasty Device.
Boston Scientific Corp.: The company offers IRIS mitral annuloplasty ring.
CORONEO Inc.: The company offers EXTRA-AORTIC Ring.
Annuloplasty Rings Market: Segmentation Analysis
The 120-pages report segments the global annuloplasty rings market by application (mitral valve repair and tricuspid valve repair) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Annuloplasty Rings Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)
- Mitral valve repair - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tricuspid valve repair - size and forecast 2020-2025
The mitral valve repair segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing prevalence of MR and the rise in the number of mitral valve repair procedures. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Annuloplasty Rings Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025
North America currently holds 45% of the global market share. The growth of the aging population. increasing healthcare expenditure, and the availability of advanced devices and services are driving the growth of the annuloplasty rings market in North America. The US is the key market for annuloplasty rings in North America. However, during the forecast period, the market will observe faster growth in Asia.
Annuloplasty Rings Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.40%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 28.83 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
2.67
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Japan, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA, BioStable Science & Engineering Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., CORONEO Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Genesee BioMedical Inc., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, and Valcare Medical
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Mitral valve repair - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tricuspid valve repair - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA
- BioStable Science & Engineering Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- CORONEO Inc.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Genesee BioMedical Inc.
- LivaNova Plc
- Medtronic Plc
- Valcare Medical
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
