USD 241.48 Mn growth in Wired Drill Pipe Market | Evolving Opportunities with Baker Hughes Co. and DP-Master Manufacturing Pte Ltd. | Technavio

Wired Drill Pipe Market: Segmentation Analysis

The 120-report analyzes the wired drill pipe market report by end-user (onshore and offshore) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

By end-user, the demand for wired drill pipes is significant in the onshore segment. The segment is driven by increasing investments in oil and gas E&P activities and the development of the oil and gas upstream sector. In addition, rising global demand for emerging is fostering the growth of the segment.

In terms of geography, North America is creating maximum growth opportunities for market players. Increasing consumption of petroleum products and rising investments in the oil and gas sector are driving the growth of the wired drill pipe market in North America. Also, initiatives undertaken by regional governments to increase oil and gas production and ensure energy security are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Wired Drill Pipe Market: Key Drivers and Challenges

The wired drill pipe market is driven by factors such as rise in unconventional oil and gas resources, increase in global offshore rig count, and increase in energy demand. However, fluctuations in oil and gas prices, environmental concerns associated with oil and gas E&P activities, and stringent government regulations will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Wired Drill Pipe Market: Vendor Landscape

The wired drill pipe market is fragmented due to the presence of a number of regional and international players. Vendors are focusing on expanding their presence by introducing new products, increasing R&D efforts, and engaging in M&A activities

Baker Hughes Co.: The company offers drill pipes under the brand name Navitrak.

DP-Master Manufacturing Pte Ltd.: The company offers drill pipes and heavyweight drill pipes for industrial use.

Halliburton Co.: The company offers drill pipes under the brand name of iStar.

Hilong Group of Companies: The company offers drill pipes for industrial use.

Hunting Plc: The company offers HIWS1 drill pipe is a premium stem manufactured from a special I-135 grade alloy material.

Wired Drill Pipe Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 241.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., DP-Master Manufacturing Pte Ltd. , Halliburton Co., Hilong Group of Companies, Hunting Plc, NOV Inc., PAO TMK, Schlumberger Ltd., Tejas Tebular Products Inc., and Texas Steel Conversion Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

