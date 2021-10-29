USD 242 Mn growth in Luxury Massage Chair Market 2020-2025 | Growing Work-related Stress and Need for Stress-relieving Solutions to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AJX. Inc, Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions and the rise in the number of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing raw materials prices and complexity in supply chain operations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Our report covers the following areas:

Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Get highlights on top-performing segments and regions by Downloading Our Free Sample Report

Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the luxury massage chair market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This study identifies the proliferation of technologically advanced massage chairs as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury massage chair market growth during the next few years.

Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Luxury Massage Chair Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Luxury Massage Chair Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury massage chair market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury massage chair market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury massage chair market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury massage chair market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Personal Luxury Goods Market - Global personal luxury goods market is segmented by product (accessories, apparel, hard luxury, cosmetics, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Luxury Perfume Market - Global luxury perfume market is segmented by end-user (women, men, and unisex) and geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Luxury Massage Chair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of USD 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 242.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.35 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, Italy, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AJX. Inc, Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio