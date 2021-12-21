USD 248.10 Million Growth in Fusion Splicer Market: By Application (telecommunications, enterprise, cable TV, aerospace and defense, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) | Global Forecast to 2025 | Technavio

Dec 21, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fusion Splicer Market value is set to grow by USD 248.10 million, progressing at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio
The fusion splicer market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing global data traffic.
The fusion splicer market share growth by the telecommunications segment has been significant. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency.
This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the fusion splicer market size. Furthermore, our analysts have indicated actionable market insights on each segment, which is crucial to predict change in consumer demand.
The Fusion Splicer Market is segmented by Application (Telecommunications, Enterprise, Cable TV, Aerospace and defense, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for fusion splicers in APAC.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing investments in FTTx deployment will facilitate the fusion splicer market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
The fusion splicer market covers the following areas:
Fusion Splicer Market Sizing
Fusion Splicer Market Forecast
Fusion Splicer Market Analysis
The fusion splicer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Fusion splicer market forecast report provides insights on complete key vendor profiles, which include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
|
Fusion Splicer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 248.10 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.97
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3SAE Technologies Inc., Aurora Optics Inc., Corning Inc., Fiber Cable Solution Technology Co. Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., INNO Instrument Inc., Nanjing Jilong Optical Communication Co. Ltd., Signal Fire Technology Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cable TV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3SAE Technologies Inc.
- Aurora Optics Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- Fiber Cable Solution Technology Co. Ltd.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- INNO Instrument Inc.
- Nanjing Jilong Optical Communication Co. Ltd.
- Signal Fire Technology Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
