USD 258.39 Mn growth expected in Railway Couplers Market | Evolving opportunities in APAC | Technavio

Railway Couplers Market: Growth drivers

The market is driven by investments in new railway projects. In addition, the concept of virtually coupled trains is expected to propel the railway couplers market to witness an incremental growth of USD 258.39 million at a CAGR of 2.44% during the forecast period.

Several national and international railway projects are currently under planning, development, or construction phases across the world, especially among APAC countries. The need for improving domestic and international connectivity and logistics channels is driving many countries such as China, India, Thailand, and other countries to make significant investments in the railway sector. For instance, in October 2021, the Indian Railways introduced its plan to establish 500 multi-modal shipment terminals under the scheme of the 'PM GatiShakti' program, with an envisioned outlay of USD 68 billion in the next 5 years. Such investment plans by countries are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Vendors in Railway Couplers Market:

The global railway couplers market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous established and emerging vendors. Leading vendors in the market have financial resources and the technical expertise to carry out the R&D activities. They also have strong brand recognition, established distribution networks, and an extensive product portfolio. These factors are making it difficult for several small and medium-sized players to compete with established vendors in terms of technological advancements and access to distribution networks to expand their presence. Hence, they are adopting competitive pricing strategies to improve the penetration of their products in the market.

Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

A.D. Electrosteel Pvt. Ltd

aichele GROUP GmbH Co. KG

Amsted Industries Inc.

CIM LAF

Dellner Couplers AB

Escorts Ltd.

Irwin Car and Equipment

and Equipment Jiangsu Tedrail Industrial Co. Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corp.

Railway Couplers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global railway couplers market is segmented as follows:

Railway Couplers Market: Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Semi-automatic - size and forecast 2021-2026

Automatic - size and forecast 2021-2026

The semi-automatic railway couplers segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing need for low-cost public conveyance, increasing concentration of population in urban areas, and rising government initiatives to invest in tramways and commuter trains. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Railway Couplers Market: Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 40% of the global market share and is expected to remain the major market for railway couplers throughout the forecast period. The growth of the transportation industry and the expansion of railway lines across various countries in APAC are driving the growth of the regional market growth.

Railway Couplers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 258.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, India, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.D. Electrosteel Pvt. Ltd, aichele GROUP GmbH Co. KG, Amsted Industries Inc., CIM LAF, Dellner Couplers AB, Escorts Ltd., Irwin Car and Equipment, Jiangsu Tedrail Industrial Co. Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., OLEO International, Shanghai Suyu Railway Material, Strato Inc., Titagarh Wagons Ltd., Trinity Industries Inc., Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, and Wabtec Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

