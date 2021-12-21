USD 26.32 Bn growth in Drone Transportation and Logistics Market | North America to Dominate Market Growth | Technavio

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rise in the application of drones. In addition, the increased use of drones by e-commerce companies and the use of advanced technologies to improve the efficiency of drone transportation and logistics will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the global drone transportation and logistics market during the forecast period. However, operational challenges regarding the use of drones and restrictive laws and regulations governing UAV use will hinder the growth of the market.

Technavio expects the drone transportation and logistics market size to grow by USD 26.32 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 24.78% during the forecast period.

Drone Transportation and Logistics Market: Segment Highlights

By Application, the market is analyzed across transportation and warehousing segments.

The transportation segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020.

The market growth in the transportation segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

61% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

The region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for drone transportation and logistics service providers during the forecast period.

The US is the key market for drone transportation and logistics market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes:

The drone transportation and logistics market growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 24.78% during the forecast period.

The drone transportation and logistics market is segmented by Application (Transportation and Warehousing) and Geographic ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

, , APAC, , and MEA). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Deutsche Post DHL Group, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flytrex Inc., HARDIS Groupe, Kaleris, Matternet, Skydrop, United Parcel Service Inc., Workhorse Group Inc., and Zipline

Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 24.78% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 26.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 41.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 61% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Deutsche Post DHL Group, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flytrex Inc., HARDIS Groupe, Kaleris, Matternet, Skydrop, United Parcel Service Inc., Workhorse Group Inc., and Zipline Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

