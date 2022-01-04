USD 265.25 Million Growth in Artificial Nails Market: By Type (acrylic nails, gel nails, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) | Forecast till 2026

Technavio offers an analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read Free Sample Report

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The artificial nails market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the trends, drivers, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026.

Artificial Nails Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Acrylic Nails



Gel Nails



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

31% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key markets for artificial nails in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, North America, and South America.

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR71773

Artificial Nails Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the Artificial Nails Market in Personal Products Industry include Charmed and Armed International Inc., Dashing Diva, ImageLush, KISS Products Inc., KM Nail Manufacturer, Nail Alliance North America Inc., Nail Systems International, Professionail International, Sheba Nails, and Wella Operations US LLC.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the artificial nails market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The artificial nails market share growth by the acrylic nails segment will be significant during the forecast period. Acrylic nails are in high demand among customers due to their durability of two weeks. They are common forms of nail paints and are widely used by people. As teenagers are the major end-users of acrylic nails and hold the major share of the global population, the sales of acrylic nails are expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Also, the rise in the number of people visiting salons and nail art studios that offer low-cost grooming packages is likely to fuel the growth of the market for acrylic nails during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Artificial Nails Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial nails market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial nails market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial nails market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial nails market vendors

Related Reports:

Nail Care Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The nail care products market has the potential to grow by USD 2.40 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.10%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Global Nail Care Market: This industry research report presents a detailed analysis of the key market drivers, challenges, and upcoming trends that are expected to influence market growth. It segments the global nail care market by product type, distribution channels, and key geographies. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Artificial Nails Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 265.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Charmed and Armed International Inc., Dashing Diva, ImageLush, KISS Products Inc., KM Nail Manufacturer, Nail Alliance North America Inc., Nail Systems International, Professionail International, Sheba Nails, and Wella Operations US LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio