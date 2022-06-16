USD 27.6 Billion Growth in Diaper Market | Rapid Adoption of Baby Diapers in Developing Regions to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Jun 16, 2022, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diaper Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the diaper market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 27.6 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period.
- Market Driver: The rapid adoption of baby diapers in developing regions is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global diaper market. Technological advances and innovations in the material and design of diapers have resulted in the introduction of several novel products with superior properties. The rise in awareness regarding baby health and hygiene and the increase in disposable income are the key aspects contributing to the growth of the market.
- Market Challenge: Environmental pollution is a major challenge for the global diaper market growth. Diapers are posing a major threat to the environment due to the non-biodegradable materials used in their manufacture. Diapers are made up of materials such as plastic, elastics, and superabsorbent polymers, which require a long time to degrade. Disposable diapers make up more than 40% of the non-biodegradable waste in the US. As a result, several consumers are shifting to eco-friendly diapers, which will cause a slight disturbance to the overall market.
The diaper market report is segmented by Type (baby diapers and adult diapers) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and South America).
- The baby diaper type segment held the largest diaper market share in 2019. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The demand for eco-friendly and high-absorbent diapers is on the rise because a growing number of consumers are looking for diapers that help keep their babies dry and free from rashes. Such factors will increase the market demand during the forecast period.
- APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for global diaper market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The rapid adoption of baby diapers in developing regions will facilitate the global diaper market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
- First Quality Enterprises Inc.
- Kao Corp.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Oji Holdings Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- SCA Group
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unicharm Corp.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Mineral Cosmetics Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Professional Haircare Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
|
Diaper Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6.74%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 27.6 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.73
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Essity Aktiebolag (publ), First Quality Enterprises Inc., Kao Corp., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Oji Holdings Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, SCA Group, The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Household products market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Baby diaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Baby diaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Baby diaper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Adult diaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Adult diaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Adult diaper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer Landscape
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor Landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Attends Healthcare Products Inc.
- Exhibit 43: Attends Healthcare Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Attends Healthcare Products Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: Attends Healthcare Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Essity Aktiebolag
- Exhibit 46: Essity Aktiebolag - Overview
- Exhibit 47: Essity Aktiebolag - Business segments
- Exhibit 48: Essity Aktiebolag – Key news
- Exhibit 49: Essity Aktiebolag - Key offerings
- Exhibit 50: Essity Aktiebolag - Segment focus
- 10.5 First Quality Enterprises Inc.
- Exhibit 51: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: First Quality Enterprises Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 54: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Kao Corp.
- Exhibit 55: Kao Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Kao Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Kao Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 58: Kao Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Kao Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Kimberly Clark Corp.
- Exhibit 60: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Kimberly Clark Corp.– Key news
- Exhibit 63: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
- 10.9 Medline Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 70: Medline Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Medline Industries Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: Medline Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Medline Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Oji Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 74: Oji Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Oji Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Oji Holdings Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 77: Oji Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Oji Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Exhibit 79: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: The Procter and Gamble Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 82: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Unicharm Corp.
- Exhibit 84: Unicharm Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Unicharm Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Unicharm Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Unicharm Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 91: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article