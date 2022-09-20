USD 27.65 Mn Growth in Commercial Thawing Cabinets Market, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial thawing cabinets market is concentrated. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous vendors. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, grade, brand identity, and distribution.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Thawing Cabinets Market 2022-2026

The commercial thawing cabinets market size is expected to grow by USD 27.65 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period.

Commercial Thawing Cabinets Market 2022-2026: Scope

The commercial thawing cabinets market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Thawing Cabinets Market 2022-2026: Key Vendors

Cision Ltd., Cospolich, Darwin Chambers Co. LLC, Electrolux Professional AB, Foster Refrigerator, Friulinox Ali Group srl, Humboldt Mfg. Co., Ipinium AB, Kometos Oy, Loipart AB, POLARIS ALI Group Srl, and Williams Refrigeration are among some of the major market participants.

Commercial Thawing Cabinets Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Single Door: The single door segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The food service industry offers various food products, such as frozen meats. Hence, the industry requires food service equipment that can defrost frozen foods in a short time. Hence, the need for different types of commercial kitchen equipment, such as commercial thawing cabinets, has increased.

Double Door

Geography

North America : North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region will be driven by factors such as time-saving benefits and enhanced heating properties offered by commercial thawing cabinets for frozen food products. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the commercial thawing cabinets market in North America .

Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Commercial Thawing Cabinets Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial thawing cabinets market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial thawing cabinets market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial thawing cabinets market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial thawing cabinets market vendors

Commercial Thawing Cabinets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 27.65 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cision Ltd., Cospolich, Darwin Chambers Co. LLC, Electrolux Professional AB, Foster Refrigerator, Friulinox Ali Group srl, Humboldt Mfg. Co., Ipinium AB, Kometos Oy, Loipart AB, POLARIS ALI Group Srl, and Williams Refrigeration Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Single door - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Single door - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Single door - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Single door - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Single door - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Double door - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Double door - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Double door - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Double door - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Double door - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cospolich

Exhibit 89: Cospolich - Overview



Exhibit 90: Cospolich - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Cospolich - Key offerings

10.4 Darwin Chambers Co. LLC

Exhibit 92: Darwin Chambers Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 93: Darwin Chambers Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Darwin Chambers Co. LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Electrolux Professional AB

Exhibit 95: Electrolux Professional AB - Overview



Exhibit 96: Electrolux Professional AB - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Electrolux Professional AB - Key news



Exhibit 98: Electrolux Professional AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Electrolux Professional AB - Segment focus

10.6 Foster Refrigerator

Exhibit 100: Foster Refrigerator - Overview



Exhibit 101: Foster Refrigerator - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Foster Refrigerator - Key offerings

10.7 Friulinox Ali Group srl

Exhibit 103: Friulinox Ali Group srl - Overview



Exhibit 104: Friulinox Ali Group srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Friulinox Ali Group srl - Key offerings

10.8 Ipinium AB

Exhibit 106: Ipinium AB - Overview



Exhibit 107: Ipinium AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Ipinium AB - Key offerings

10.9 Kometos Oy

Exhibit 109: Kometos Oy - Overview



Exhibit 110: Kometos Oy - Key offerings

10.10 Loipart AB

Exhibit 111: Loipart AB - Overview



Exhibit 112: Loipart AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Loipart AB - Key offerings

10.11 POLARIS ALI Group Srl

Exhibit 114: POLARIS ALI Group Srl - Overview



Exhibit 115: POLARIS ALI Group Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: POLARIS ALI Group Srl - Key offerings

10.12 Williams Refrigeration

Exhibit 117: Williams Refrigeration - Overview



Exhibit 118: Williams Refrigeration - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Williams Refrigeration - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

