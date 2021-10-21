USD 273.59 Mn growth in Library Management Software Market | North America occupies 51% market share | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rise in demand for library management software from APAC and the growing need for library management software in K-12 schools in the US. However, growing concerns about data security will be hindering the market growth.

Increase in technological advancements and M&A in the library services and automation market will provide several growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the increased piracy of library management software will challenge their growth.

Company Profiles

The library management software market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Awapal Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Axiell Group, Civica UK Ltd., CR2 Technologies Ltd., Insight Informatics Pty Ltd., PowerSchool Group LLC, PrimaSoft PC Inc., ProQuest LLC, PTFS Inc., and Soutron Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The library management software market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into school library, public library, academic library, and others). The market demand from the school library segment is expected to be maximum over the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market.

Library Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 273.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Russian Federation, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Awapal Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Axiell Group, Civica UK Ltd., CR2 Technologies Ltd., Insight Informatics Pty Ltd., PowerSchool Group LLC, PrimaSoft PC Inc., ProQuest LLC, PTFS Inc., and Soutron Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

