USD 274.00 mn growth for Wine Market in India from 2021 to 2026| Domestic Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing use of online sales channels, increasing application and demand for wine in food industry will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the campaigns against alcohol consumption will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The wine market analysis report of India by Technavio also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The wine market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The wine market in India report provides complete insights on key vendors including Chateau d Ori, Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd., Good Drop Wine Cellars Pvt Ltd., Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd., KRSMA Estates Pvt. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mandala Wines, RENAISSANCE Winery Pvt. Ltd., Sula Vineyards, and Vallonne Vineyards Pvt. Ltd.

Some Vendors with Key Offerings

Chateau d Ori - The company offers a wide range of quality wines, such as red wine and more.

Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of wines such as MS RED, SETTE, and many more.

Good Drop Wine Cellars Pvt Ltd. - The company offers wines such as Casablanca Sparkling Wine, Frizzano Sparkling Wine, and others.

Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd. - The company offers premium wines such as Insignia, Chene, and many more.

KRSMA Estates Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of wines such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Chenin Blanc , and others.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the wine market in India report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By sales type, the market is classified into domestic and imported.

the market is classified into domestic and imported. By wine type, the market is classified into red, fortified, white, and sparkling.

Wine Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 19.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 274.00 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.30 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chateau d Ori, Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd., Good Drop Wine Cellars Pvt Ltd., Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd., KRSMA Estates Pvt. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mandala Wines, RENAISSANCE Winery Pvt. Ltd., Sula Vineyards, and Vallonne Vineyards Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

