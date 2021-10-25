USD 275.04 Mn growth in Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market | Technavio

The low smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Construction, Automotive, Electrical and electronic, Industrial, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The increasing demand for environment-friendly flame retardant polypropylene is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the low smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene market during the forecast period.

Also, the easy availability of polypropylene and flame retardancy properties of polypropylene will contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the low smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The low smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene market covers the following areas:

Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market Sizing

Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market Forecast

Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Albemarle Corp.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Celanese Corp.

Clariant International Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

LANXESS AG

RTP Co.

Thor Group Ltd.

Washington Penn Plastic Co. Inc.

Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 275.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Celanese Corp., Clariant International Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., LANXESS AG, RTP Co., Thor Group Ltd., and Washington Penn Plastic Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

