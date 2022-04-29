USD 275.46 Mn growth expected in Coalbed Methane Market in South and Central America | Brazil to emerge as key market | Technavio

Download Our Report Sample to know more about the report coverage.

The coalbed methane market in central and south America is concentrated and is characterized by the presence of few regional and international players. Technavio identifies Baker Hughes Co., Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, ConocoPhillips Co., Igas Energy plc, Santos Ltd., SGS SA, and Shell plc as dominant players in the market.

Factors such as an increase in the demand for clean fuel and rising prospective for greenhouse gas reduction will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the drawbacks associated with coalbed methane production, technical, economic, environmental and regulatory, and volatile crude oil prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Coalbed Methane Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Coalbed Methane Market is segmented as below:

Application

Industrial



Power Generation



Transportation



Commercial



Residential

Geographic

Brazil



Argentina



Colombia



Peru



Rest of Americas

By application, the market will observe significant growth in the industrial segment over the forecast period. The increasing use demand for coalbed methane from industrial operators is driving the growth of the segment.

By region, Brazil will present several growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The country currently holds 40% of the market share. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coalbed methane market report covers the following areas:

Coalbed Methane Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the coalbed methane market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the coalbed methane market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Coalbed Methane Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist coalbed methane market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coalbed methane market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coalbed methane market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coalbed methane market vendors

Coalbed Methane Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 275.46 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.31 Regional analysis Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, and Rest of Americas Performing market contribution Brazil at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, ConocoPhillips Co., Igas Energy plc, Santos Ltd., SGS SA, and Shell plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Coal and consumable fuels

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 06: South and Central America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: South and Central America market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 31: Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 33: Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Colombia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 35: Colombia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Colombia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Peru - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 37: Peru - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Peru - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Rest of Americas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Rest of Americas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Rest of Americas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 45: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 48: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Baker Hughes Co. - Key news



Exhibit 51: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA

Exhibit 53: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA - Overview



Exhibit 54: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA - Segment focus

10.5 ConocoPhillips Co.

Exhibit 57: ConocoPhillips Co. - Overview



Exhibit 58: ConocoPhillips Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: ConocoPhillips Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: ConocoPhillips Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Igas Energy plc

10.7 Santos Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Santos Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Santos Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Santos Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Santos Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Santos Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 SGS SA

Exhibit 70: SGS SA - Overview



Exhibit 71: SGS SA - Business segments



Exhibit 72: SGS SA - Key news



Exhibit 73: SGS SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: SGS SA - Segment focus

10.9 Shell plc

Exhibit 75: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 76: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Shell plc - Key news



Exhibit 78: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Shell plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology



Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

