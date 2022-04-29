USD 275.46 Mn growth expected in Coalbed Methane Market in South and Central America | Brazil to emerge as key market | Technavio

Apr 29, 2022, 03:45 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coalbed methane market size in South and Central America is expected to increase by USD 275.46 million between 2021 and 2026. Technavio anticipates the market to observe a YOY growth of 7.31% in 2022 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period. The report identifies Brazil as the major market for coalbed methane in South and Central America.
The full report provides a detailed analysis of the current market size, future opportunities, and other statistics to help businesses make informed decisions.
The coalbed methane market in central and south America is concentrated and is characterized by the presence of few regional and international players. Technavio identifies Baker Hughes Co., Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, ConocoPhillips Co., Igas Energy plc, Santos Ltd., SGS SA, and Shell plc as dominant players in the market.
Factors such as an increase in the demand for clean fuel and rising prospective for greenhouse gas reduction will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the drawbacks associated with coalbed methane production, technical, economic, environmental and regulatory, and volatile crude oil prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Coalbed Methane Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Coalbed Methane Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Industrial
- Power Generation
- Transportation
- Commercial
- Residential
- Geographic
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Rest of Americas
By application, the market will observe significant growth in the industrial segment over the forecast period. The increasing use demand for coalbed methane from industrial operators is driving the growth of the segment.
By region, Brazil will present several growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The country currently holds 40% of the market share. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coalbed methane market report covers the following areas:
Coalbed Methane Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the coalbed methane market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the coalbed methane market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Coalbed Methane Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coalbed methane market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the coalbed methane market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coalbed methane market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coalbed methane market vendors
|
Coalbed Methane Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 275.46 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.31
|
Regional analysis
|
Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, and Rest of Americas
|
Performing market contribution
|
Brazil at 40%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Baker Hughes Co., Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, ConocoPhillips Co., Igas Energy plc, Santos Ltd., SGS SA, and Shell plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
