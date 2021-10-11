USD 275.68 mn growth in Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market|Evolving Opportunities with Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and Eaton Corporation Plc | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Uncover insightful information on industrial clutches and brakes market companies - Request a Free Sample Report !

The industrial clutches and brakes market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by Increasing demand for higher capacity conveyor drives. However, the growing manufacturing cost of neodymium magnets may hamper the market.

The Industrial Clutches And Brakes Market is segmented by Product (Mechanical friction clutches and brakes, Electromagnetic clutches and brakes, Over-running and heavy-duty clutches and brakes, and Other clutches and brakes), End-user (Oil and gas industry, Mining industry, Power industry, and Other industries), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial clutches and brakes market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Electroid Co.

GKN Automotive Ltd.

Hilliard Corp.

Lenze SE

Nexen Group Inc.

Regal Beloit Corp.

The Rowland Co.

Thomson Industries Inc.

Related Reports:

Industrial Overrunning Clutches Market -The industrial overrunning clutches market has the potential to grow by USD 28.77 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.41%. Download a free sample report now!



Industrial Brakes Market -The industrial brakes market size has the potential to grow by USD 188.90 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.56%. Download a free sample report now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Industrial Clutches And Brakes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 275.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Electroid Co., GKN Automotive Ltd., Hilliard Corp., Lenze SE, Nexen Group Inc., Regal Beloit Corp., The Rowland Co., and Thomson Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio