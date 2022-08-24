USD 28.22 billion Growth in Luxury Cosmetics Market Size with 51% Contribution from APAC and Highest Share from Organic Cosmetics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Luxury Cosmetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.77%. Technavio categorizes the global luxury cosmetics market as a part of the global personal products market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the luxury cosmetics market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the global luxury cosmetics market growth is the increased demand for luxury skincare products as consumers are more aware of skincare concerns like aging spots, acne, and pigmentation. In addition, the increasing online retailing, owing to the growing penetration of the internet and the high availability of smart gadgets is one of the key luxury cosmetics market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. However, one of the key challenges to the global luxury cosmetics market growth is the lack of luxury brand penetration in major parts of developing regions, including the Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Latest market research report titled Luxury Cosmetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more insights on scope, value chain analysis, and market dynamics, Read a FREE Sample Report

Luxury Cosmetics Market Segmentation Highlights

Type

Organic: The luxury cosmetics market share growth in the organic segment will be significant during the forecast period. Organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals are gaining popularity as these products contain biologically active compounds, which have medicinal effects on the skin and are free from toxic compounds that are harsh on the skin. Compounds such as parabens and phthalates, which are extensively used in chemical-based cosmetics, are also known to cause cancer and type II diabetes, due to which organic skin care products and cosmeceuticals are gaining popularity, which will drive the segment growth in the coming years.

The luxury cosmetics market share growth in the organic segment will be significant during the forecast period. Organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals are gaining popularity as these products contain biologically active compounds, which have medicinal effects on the skin and are free from toxic compounds that are harsh on the skin. Compounds such as parabens and phthalates, which are extensively used in chemical-based cosmetics, are also known to cause cancer and type II diabetes, due to which organic skin care products and cosmeceuticals are gaining popularity, which will drive the segment growth in the coming years.

Conventional

Geography

APAC: 51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for luxury cosmetics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising access to online shopping through the internet and smart gadgets and increasing penetration of vendors will fuel the luxury cosmetics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. and are the key markets for luxury cosmetics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising access to online shopping through the internet and smart gadgets and increasing penetration of vendors will fuel the luxury cosmetics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Get Segment-wise Revenue Insights and Regional Contribution as you Request this Sample Report

Luxury Cosmetics Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

The luxury cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in research and development to compete in the market. The luxury cosmetics market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. This statistical study of the luxury cosmetics market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

To help businesses improve their market position, the luxury cosmetics market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Top Market Players Covered in the Report are:

Christian Dior SE: The company offers a wide range of products such as make-up products, and skincare products, among others.

The company offers a wide range of products such as make-up products, and skincare products, among others. Kao Corp.: The company offers luxury cosmetics under the brands' Alexander McQueen , Bottega Veneta, Burberry and Calvin Klein

The company offers luxury cosmetics under the brands' , Bottega Veneta, Burberry and Kose Corp.: The company offers luxury cosmetics under the brands Athletia, Curel, and Freeplus.

The company offers luxury cosmetics under the brands Athletia, Curel, and Freeplus. La Mer Technology Inc.: The company offers luxury cosmetics such as Decorte, Jillstuart, and Infinity

The company offers luxury cosmetics such as Decorte, Jillstuart, and Infinity LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE: The company offers luxury cosmetics under the brands such as Lancome Paris , Giorgio Armani , and Urban Decay.

The company offers luxury cosmetics under the brands such as , , and Urban Decay. Laura Mercier US Buyer LLC

LOreal SA

Coty Inc.

CHANEL Ltd.

Oriflame Holding AG

Pat McGrath

PUIG S.L.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Unilever PLC

Avon Products Inc.

Access extensive vendor profiles with strategic moves and product offerings in this PDF Sample

The report also covers the following areas:

Luxury Cosmetics Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury cosmetics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury cosmetics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury cosmetics market vendors

Related Reports:

Online Premium Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Herbal Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Premium Cosmetics Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cosmetics Products Market in France by Distribution Channel and Product Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Luxury Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.77% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 28.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Coty Inc., Kao Corp., Kose Corp., La Mer Technology Inc., Laura Mercier US Buyer LLC, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, Pat McGrath, PUIG S.L., Ralph Lauren Corp., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, and Avon Products Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Christian Dior SE

Exhibit 93: Christian Dior SE - Overview



Exhibit 94: Christian Dior SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Christian Dior SE - Key offerings

10.4 Coty Inc.

Exhibit 96: Coty Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Coty Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Coty Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Coty Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 100: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Kose Corp.

Exhibit 104: Kose Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Kose Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Kose Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 LOreal SA

Exhibit 107: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 108: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 109: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 110: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.8 Oriflame Holding AG

Exhibit 112: Oriflame Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 113: Oriflame Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Oriflame Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Oriflame Holding AG - Segment focus

10.9 PUIG S.L.

Exhibit 116: PUIG S.L. - Overview



Exhibit 117: PUIG S.L. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: PUIG S.L. - Key offerings

10.10 Revlon Inc.

Exhibit 119: Revlon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Revlon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Revlon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Revlon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Revlon Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 128: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio