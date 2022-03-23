USD 280.45 million growth expected in Vanilla Market | Driven by health benefits of vanilla | Technavio

The report identifies the health benefits of vanilla as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the increasing global vegan population will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Vanilla is antibacterial and rich in antioxidants. This helps in cleansing the skin and arresting the occurrence of pimples and acne. It also prevents skin damage caused by free radicals. Vanilla extracts are known to have soothing effects on people diagnosed with depression and anxiety disorders. Vanilla extracts are also beneficial in regulating menstruation in women and boosting testosterone levels in men. Many such benefits are increasing the demand for vanilla, which is driving the growth of the market.

The vanilla market is segmented by application (food and beverages and pharmaceuticals and cosmetics) and geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By application, the food and beverages segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing use of vanilla as a flavoring agent in various food products such as ice creams and beverages. Also, the growing consumer demand for ethnic flavors will be contributing to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Similarly, about 31% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing number of new vanilla-based products and the wide application of vanilla in medicinal and cosmetic products are driving the growth of the regional market. Indonesia and China are the key markets for vanilla in APAC.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The vanilla market covers the following areas:

Vanilla Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 280.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.61 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Indonesia, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amadeus Trading Co., Apex Flavors Inc., Boston Vanilla Bean Co., Charles H. Baldwin and Sons, Daintree Vanilla and Spice, E.A. Weber and Co., Eurovanille, Frontier Co op, Lochhead Manufacturing Co., MacTaggarts Brand, McCormick and Co. Inc, Mikoya Kasho Co. Ltd., Nielsen Massey Vanillas Inc., Rodelle Inc., SAMBIRANO AROMATIC, Shanks Extracts Inc., Tharakan and Co., Touton SA, Vanilla Food Co., and VanillaPura Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amadeus Trading Co.

Exhibit 93: Amadeus Trading Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Amadeus Trading Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Amadeus Trading Co. - Key offerings

10.4 Boston Vanilla Bean Co.

Exhibit 96: Boston Vanilla Bean Co. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Boston Vanilla Bean Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Boston Vanilla Bean Co. - Key offerings

10.5 Frontier Co op

Exhibit 99: Frontier Co op - Overview



Exhibit 100: Frontier Co op - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Frontier Co op - Key offerings

10.6 MacTaggarts Brand

Exhibit 102: MacTaggarts Brand - Overview



Exhibit 103: MacTaggarts Brand - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: MacTaggarts Brand - Key offerings

10.7 McCormick and Co. Inc

Exhibit 105: McCormick and Co. Inc - Overview



Exhibit 106: McCormick and Co. Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 107: McCormick and Co. Inc - Key news



Exhibit 108: McCormick and Co. Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: McCormick and Co. Inc - Segment focus

10.8 Nielsen Massey Vanillas Inc.

Exhibit 110: Nielsen Massey Vanillas Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Nielsen Massey Vanillas Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Nielsen Massey Vanillas Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Rodelle Inc.

Exhibit 113: Rodelle Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Rodelle Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Rodelle Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Tharakan and Co.

Exhibit 116: Tharakan and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Tharakan and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Tharakan and Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Touton SA

Exhibit 119: Touton SA - Overview



Exhibit 120: Touton SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Touton SA - Key offerings

10.12 Vanilla Food Co.

Exhibit 122: Vanilla Food Co. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Vanilla Food Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Vanilla Food Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

