USD 3.05 billion Potential Growth in Hand Hygiene Market Size | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Parent Market Overview

Technavio categorizes the hand hygiene market as a part of the global personal products market. The parent market, the global personal products market, covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes.

Market Competitive Landscape

The hand hygiene market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovations to compete in the market. Some of the key players covered in this report include 3M Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., EcoHydra Technologies Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kutol Products Co., Medline Industries Inc., Neogen Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Cleenol Group Ltd., B4 Brands, Kiilto Family Group, Paul Hartmann AG, and Vi Jon Inc., among others.

Strategic Initiatives and Products launches

3M Co. - The company offers a wide range of hand hygiene products such as hand antiseptics, surgical scrubs, and dispensers under its brand Avagard.

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of hand hygiene products such as Softsoap.

The company offers a wide range of hand hygiene products such as Softsoap. GOJO Industries Inc. - The company offers a wide range of hand hygiene products such as alcohol-free hand sanitizer and hand wash.

Increasing use of skin-safe products to Boost the Market Positively

Many vendors are offering hand hygiene products that are made from organic ingredients, which keep the hands soft and supple. For instance, Crown offers Dermalux natural hand washes, which are made specifically for sensitive and dry skin. Thus, the increasing demand for skin-safe products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Growing consumer awareness about the toxicity of chemical ingredients likely to hinder the market growth

Most sanitizers use alcohol as an essential ingredient. However, it dries the skin and enables bacteria to multiply. Hand hygiene products also contain triclosan or triclocarban, which are agents that kill both bad and beneficial bacteria. The presence of sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) in most hand hygiene products can lead to cell membrane damage and loss of hair. All these factors pose a challenge to the growth of the global hand hygiene market during the forecast period.

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

The demand for hand hygiene products increased in APAC owing to the outbreak of diseases such as COVID-19 in different countries. The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 had a severe impact on the health and well-being of the people in different countries in APAC, such as India, China, South Korea, and Malaysia. This increased the demand for hand sanitizers in 2020.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market has been segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential. The commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The significant rise in the demand for hand hygiene products from hospitals and the hospitality industry will drive the market growth through this segment.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The high risk of contagious diseases turning epidemic will drive the hand hygiene market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Report Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive hand hygiene market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the hand hygiene market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hand hygiene market in North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America and the top 20 countries across these regions

, APAC, , MEA, and and the top 20 countries across these regions A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on over 20 industry-focused market vendors classified as dominant and strong players

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Hand Hygiene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., EcoHydra Technologies Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kutol Products Co., Medline Industries Inc., Neogen Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Cleenol Group Ltd., B4 Brands, Kiilto Family Group, Paul Hartmann AG, and Vi Jon Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

