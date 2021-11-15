USD 3.36 Bn growth in Gaming Peripheral Market, Corsair Components Inc., GN Store Nord AS, and Kingston Technology Co. Inc. emerge as key players | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising popularity of e-sports and the increasing availability of advanced gaming consoles are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the easy availability of counterfeit products will challenge market growth.

The gaming peripheral market report is segmented by Technology (Wired and Wireless), Type (Controllers, Headsets, Keyboards, Gaming mice, and Mousepads), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for gaming peripherals in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Corsair Components Inc.

GN Store Nord AS

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Logitech International SA

Microsoft Corp.

Gaming Peripheral Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.77 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Corsair Components Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sony Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

