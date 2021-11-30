USD 3.55 Billion Growth Expected in Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market | APAC to Garner Fastest Growth | Technavio

Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the surging demand for smartphones and connected devices, growing adoption of small cells, and proliferating success of 4G and proliferation of 5G, and rising need for lowering the total cost of ownership. However, spectrum crunch, stringent latency requirements, and health issues related to microwaves will impede the market growth.

Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market: Segmentation by Component

By component, the market is segmented into services and equipment. In 2020, the services component segment held the largest mobile and wireless backhaul market share. The segment is likely to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period with an estimated share of close to 63% of the overall market share by 2025. The growth can be attributed to the growing development of data centers and increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT).

Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market: Segmentation by Geography

In terms of geography, APAC was the largest revenue-generating segment of the mobile and wireless backhaul market in 2020. APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025. The year-on-year growth during this period will vary between 9.10% and 10.04%. 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the mobile and wireless backhaul market in APAC. The regional growth can further be attributed to the surging commercialization of 5G networks and the growing demand for high-speed network connectivity.

Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market: Few Major Vendors

Broadcom Inc.

The company offers mobile and wireless backhaul products such as Monterey, Quartz, Qumran2a, Jericho2, and Jericho2c.

Ceragon Networks Ltd.

The company offers wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable mobile operators to deliver broadband services. They offer products such as FibeAir IP-20 Platform.

Fujitsu Ltd.

The company operates in key segments including Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers mobile and wireless backhaul products such as FLASHWAVE CDS, FLASHWAVE 4100 ES, and FLASHWAVE 4500.

Nokia Corp.

The company operates in key operating segments including Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and others. The company offers mobile and wireless backhaul products with these features such as optimizing TCO with expert analysis and using analytic models to ensure a consistent QOS.

NEC Corp.

The company offers mobile and wireless backhaul products such as iPASOLINK AX, iPASOLINK SX, and iPASOLINK EX.

Mobile And Wireless Backhaul Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.96 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Nokia Corp., NEC Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., SIAE MICROELETTRONICA Spa, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

