USD 3.57 bn growth in Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market | Driven by Growth of Smartphone Industry | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, NUMECA International, PTC Therapeutics Inc., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., and Symscape are some of the major market participants.

The growth of the smartphone industry and increasing requirements for large-scale project management will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

FEA



CFD

End-user

Automotive



Aerospace And Defense



Electrical And Electronics



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

By product, the market will witness maximum demand for FEA software. The demand for the software is mainly driven by stringent government regulations and increasing R&D activities among end-users. In addition, the emergence of cloud-based FEA solutions is contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, by end-user, the market is observing maximum demand for CAE software from the automotive industry. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the use of CAE software in the design and development of interior and exterior features of vehicles, such as enhanced night vision with pedestrian detection and automatic high beam control. Also, the increasing vehicle standards across countries is fueling the segment's growth.

By geography, APAC is expected to offer maximum growth opportunities. The growth of the end-user industries such as automotive, electricals and electronics, and aerospace and defense is driving the growth of the CAE market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for computer aided engineering in APAC.

Market trends such as reduction in product design time and cost are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as lack of awareness among end-users about developments in CFD may threaten the growth of the market.

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist computer aided engineering (CAE) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the computer aided engineering (CAE) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the computer aided engineering (CAE) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computer aided engineering (CAE) market vendors

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, NUMECA International, PTC Therapeutics Inc., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., and Symscape Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

