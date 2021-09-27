USD 3.75 bn growth in Aviation MRO Logistics Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 27, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the aviation MRO logistics market to grow by USD 3.75 billion at over 4% CAGR during 2020-2024. The report on the aviation MRO logistics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
Aviation MRO Logistics Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year:
|
2019
|
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2020:
|
4.11%
|
Forecast Period:
|
2019 to 2024
|
CAGR:
|
Accelerating at 4%
|
Historical Data for:
|
2018 to 2022
|
No. of Pages:
|
120
|
Incremental Growth
|
USD 3.75 Billion
|
Segments covered:
|
End-user; Geography
|
By End-user
|
|
By Region
|
The market is driven by increasing passenger traffic and the influence of tourism. However, the introduction of new aircraft parts will challenge the growth of the market participants.
The Aviation MRO Logistics Market is segmented by End-user (civil aviation, military aviation, and business aviation) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The use of augmented reality in aviation MRO will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The aviation MRO logistics market covers the following areas:
Aviation MRO Logistics Market Sizing
Aviation MRO Logistics Market Forecast
Aviation MRO Logistics Market Analysis
Gain access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Companies Mentioned
- CMA CGM S.A.
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- Deutsche Post AG
- DSV Panalpina A/S
- Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
- Fedex Corp.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Nippon Express Co. Ltd.
- SEKO Logistics
- United Parcel Service Inc.
Related Reports:
Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market by Sector and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Aircraft Engine MRO Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
MRO Market for Automation Solutions Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- Civil aviation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Military aviation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Business aviation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CMA CGM S.A.
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- Deutsche Post AG
- DSV Panalpina A/S
- Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
- Fedex Corp.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Nippon Express Co. Ltd.
- SEKO Logistics
- United Parcel Service Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article