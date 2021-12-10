USD 3.84 bn Growth in Health Beverages Market in India from 2021 to 2026|Offline Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |17000+ Technavio Reports

The health beverages market in India covers the following areas:

The report on the health beverages market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Driver - The key factor driving growth in the health beverages market in India is the health benefits of healthy beverages. Factors such as a considerable shift in consumers' lifestyles and diet habits during the past two decades have also contributed to the growth of the health beverages market in India. Hectic lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits cause deteriorating health conditions and lifestyle disorders. Hence, the working population seeks healthy on-the-go/convenience health beverages such as fresh fruits and vegetable juices. In top metropolitan cities in India such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, the demand for on-the-go foods and beverages in local food chains and smoothie outlets has significantly grown due to the changing consumer preferences of the working-class population. The rapid economic growth in developing countries such as India has resulted in a significant increase in disposable incomes.

Challenge -The fluctuating prices of raw materials will be a major challenge for the health beverages market in India during the forecast period. The major raw materials for health beverages include fruits, vegetables, sugar, proteins, and other ingredients. The increase in the prices of raw materials causes the production cost of healthy beverages to rise. Factors such as adverse weather conditions, national emergencies, natural disasters, supply shortages, other unexpected events affect the supply of raw materials. Therefore, manufacturers find it challenging to introduce new product varieties with specific ingredients that help in enriching the taste and quality of the products.

The Health Beverages Market In India is segmented by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Type (packaged fresh fruit and vegetable juices, functional beverages, nutritional beverages, and others). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The health beverages market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Abbott Laboratories

Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.

GNC Holdings Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

Monster Beverage Corp.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

The Coca-Cola Co.

Health Beverages Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.38 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, and The Coca-Cola Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

