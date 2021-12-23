USD 30.28 Million Growth in Chocolate Confectionery Market: By Product (chocolate bars, boxed assortments and seasonal variants, and others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2025 | Market Size and Share | Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International SA, Lindt and Sprungli UK Ltd., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, and The Hershey Co. are some of the major market participants.

One of the key factors driving growth in the chocolate confectionery market is the frequent product launches. Major players are emphasizing the trend of gifting chocolate confectionery, which is augmented by the popularity of premium chocolate confectioneries. Innovations in chocolate confectionery include caramelized chocolate confectioneries along with seasonal confectioneries such as chocolate-filled Easter eggs, ruby chocolates, and other chocolate products infused with flavors and ingredients such as lemon, potato, pistachio, and peach.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the trends and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.

Chocolate Confectionery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Chocolate Bars



Boxed Assortments and Seasonal Variants



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR71692

Chocolate Confectionery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Chocolate Confectionery Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increase in the number of product recalls will be a major challenge for the chocolate confectionery market during the forecast period. Product recalls defame the industry and increase the operational costs and financial burden for companies operating in a particular market. In recent years, product recalls have registered an increase.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Chocolate Confectionery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist chocolate confectionery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chocolate confectionery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chocolate confectionery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chocolate confectionery market vendors

Related Reports:

Chocolate Milk Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The chocolate milk market share is expected to increase by USD 1.23 billion from 2022 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.34%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Dietary Chocolate Products Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The dietary chocolate products market has the potential to grow by USD 6.71 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.20%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Chocolate Confectionery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 30.28 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.14 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries Germany, US, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International SA, Lindt and Sprungli UK Ltd., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, and The Hershey Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio