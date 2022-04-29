USD 31216.22 MW growth expected in Decentralized Energy Storage Market | APAC to contribute 57% market growth | Technavio

The global decentralized energy storage market is fragmented due to the presence of many international and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, as well as diversified vendors. Vendors are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies Aggreko Plc, AT and T Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., David MacBrayne Ltd., Fluence Energy Inc., General Electric Co., LG Chem Ltd., NGK Insulators Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA as the dominant players in the market.

Although the change in the global energy mix, rising need for backup power, and growing economic benefits of energy storage systems will offer immense growth opportunities, the widening demand-supply gap for lithium, stringent laws against lead pollution, and competition from fuel cells will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Purchase our full report to uncover successful growth strategies adopted by vendors and the factors impacting their growth. Download a Report Sample Before Purchasing

Decentralized Energy Storage Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global decentralized energy storage market is segmented as below:

Technology

Battery Energy Storage



Thermal Energy Storage



Others

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

By technology, the battery energy storage segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. Factors such as the decline in Li-ion battery prices and the rising adoption of renewables in energy generation are supporting the growth of the segment. In addition, increasing government support across the world toward the installation of energy storage systems in the C&I and residential sectors to store excess energy and reduce energy losses is contributing to the segment's growth.

By region, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will contribute 57% of the global market growth. The depletion of traditional energy sources like fossil fuels has encouraged the countries in the region to adopt renewable sources of energy. In addition, the rise in the number of microgrid installations are driving the growth of the decentralized energy storage market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our decentralized energy storage market report covers the following areas:

Decentralized Energy Storage Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the decentralized energy storage. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the decentralized energy storage market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Decentralized Energy Storage Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist decentralized energy storage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the decentralized energy storage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the decentralized energy storage market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of decentralized energy storage market vendors

Related Reports:

Solid-State Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Decentralized Energy Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 62.55% Market growth 2022-2026 31,216.22 MW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 47.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aggreko Plc, AT and T Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., David MacBrayne Ltd., Fluence Energy Inc., General Electric Co., LG Chem Ltd., NGK Insulators Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (MW)

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers



Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2021

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Technology

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 16: Battery energy storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

5.3 Battery energy storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Battery energy storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 18: Thermal energy storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

5.4 Thermal energy storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Thermal energy storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 20: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Technology

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 29: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 31: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 32: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 34: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 35: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 36: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by geography (MW)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 41: Industry risks

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aggreko Plc

Exhibit 46: Aggreko Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Aggreko Plc - Key news



Exhibit 48: Aggreko Plc - Segment focus



Exhibit 49: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: AT and T Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 52: AT and T Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 53: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 54: BYD Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: BYD Co. Ltd. - Business segments

10.5 BYD Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: BYD Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: BYD Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 58: BYD Co. Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 59: David MacBrayne Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: David MacBrayne Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: David MacBrayne Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 David MacBrayne Ltd.

Exhibit 62: David MacBrayne Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 63: Fluence Energy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Fluence Energy Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Fluence Energy Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Fluence Energy Inc.

Exhibit 66: Fluence Energy Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 67: Fluence Energy Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 68: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 69: General Electric Co. - Business segments

10.8 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 70: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 72: General Electric Co. - Segment focus



Exhibit 73: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments

10.9 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 75: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 77: NGK Insulators Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: NGK Insulators Ltd. - Business segments

10.10 NGK Insulators Ltd.

Exhibit 79: NGK Insulators Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: NGK Insulators Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 81: NGK Insulators Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 82: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 86: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 87: SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA - Overview



Exhibit 88: SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA - Product and service

10.12 SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA

Exhibit 89: SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA – Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources



Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio