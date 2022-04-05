USD 33.53 bn growth in Personal Luxury Goods Market| Driven by increased demand for premium beauty products and cosmetics | Technavio

Apr 05, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global personal luxury goods market size is expected to increase by USD 33.53 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 1.45% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. According to the report, APAC will generate maximum revenue and create significant growth opportunities for vendors in the market.
The market is driven by the increased demand for premium beauty products and cosmetics. In addition, the adoption of omnichannel retailing is anticipated to boost the growth of the personal luxury goods market.
The rising awareness about skin-related issues such as spots, acne, and pigmentation is increasing the demand for anti-aging products. In addition, the increase in disposable incomes has increased consumer spending on premium cosmetic products containing high-quality ingredients. To capitalize on this consumer demand, vendors in the market are making significant investments to develop innovative skin care ingredients and technologies. This is increasing the availability of a wider portfolio of products for consumers, thereby driving the growth of the market.
Major Five Personal Luxury Goods Companies:
Coty Inc.: The company offers personal luxury goods under various brands.
Hermès International: The Company offers luxury goods such as leather goods, fashion jewelry, shoes, fragrances, watches, and ready-to-wear.
Kering SA: The company offers a wide range of personal luxury goods such as handbags, shoes, apparel, and accessories through brands like Gucci, Balenciaga, Ulysse Nardin, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent.
LOreal SA: The company offers a wide range of luxury cosmetics and beauty products through its Loreal luxe division. Some of its brands include Urban Decay, Kiehls, Lancome, Giorgio Armani, and Clarisonic.
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton: The company offers a range of personal luxury goods, such as watches and jewelry, cosmetics and beauty products, and leather goods, under its brands such as Louis Vuitton, Guerlain, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Christian Dior.
Personal Luxury Goods Market: Segmentation Analysis
The 120-pages report segments the global personal luxury goods market by product (accessories, apparel, hard luxury, cosmetics, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Personal Luxury Goods Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Accessories - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Apparel - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hard luxury - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cosmetics - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
By product, the market observed maximum growth in the accessories segment in 2021. The market growth in the segment is expected to be significant over the forecast period.
Personal Luxury Goods Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
By region, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 48% of the global market share. Factors such as the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals, rising growing disposable incomes, increasing consumer interest in luxury products, the availability of a wider portfolio of products, and the thriving tourism industry are driving the growth of the personal luxury goods market in APAC.
