USD 33.69 mn growth in Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market|Increasing Global Rig Activity to Boost Growth|17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Derrick Corp., DFE, Double Life Corp., General Electric Co., GN Solids Control, Halliburton Co., NOV Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Specialized Desanders Inc., and Triflo International Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing global rig activity, environmental norms & regulations for drilling waste treatment, and the rising investments in oil and gas E&P activities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the risks associated with drilling activities might hamper the market growth.

Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Onshore



Offshore

Geography

North America



MEA



APAC



Europe



South America

Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our drilling mud desander and desilter market report covers the following areas:

Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist drilling mud desander and desilter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the drilling mud desander and desilter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the drilling mud desander and desilter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drilling mud desander and desilter market vendors

Drilling Mud Desander And Desilter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.19% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 33.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.07 Regional analysis North America, MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Derrick Corp., DFE, Double Life Corp., General Electric Co., GN Solids Control, Halliburton Co., NOV Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Specialized Desanders Inc., and Triflo International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

