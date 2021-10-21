USD 331.91 Mn growth in Large Format Printers Market | Driven by Growing Adoption of UV-curable Ink | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing adoption of UV-curable ink and declining average selling price (ASP) of LFPs are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the emergence of digital substitution will challenge market growth.

The large format printers market report is segmented by Technology (Aqueous, Solvent, UV-cured, and Latex) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 76% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for large format printers in APAC.

Companies Mentioned

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Canon Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

HP Inc.

Kyocera Corp.

Large Format Printers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 1% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 331.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Kyocera Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Roland DGA Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., and Xerox Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

