USD 343 Million Growth in Gumboots Market with 31% Contribution from Europe - Technavio

The potential growth difference for the gumboots market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 343 million, as per the analysis report added recently to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to garner an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global gumboots market as a part of the global footwear market within the global textiles, apparel, and luxury goods industry. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the gumboots market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The gumboots market report is segmented by Application (OGMCLI, AFFP, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

31% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for gumboots in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American, APAC and MEA regions. The presence of a huge fashion industry and a majority of gumboot brands in the region has propelled and popularized the use of gumboots among the population.

The gumboots market share growth by the OGMCLI segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes gumboots demand from the oil and gas, mining, construction, and light industries. The growing production and demand for oil will spur exploration and production activities in the oil and gas sector. This will result in an increase in the workforce employed by the industry and, subsequently, will lead to an increase in the demand for gumboots from the industry.

Market Vendor Landscape

The gumboots market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on new product launches and increasing online retail sales to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The gumboots market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Gumboots Market Players covered in the report are:

Aigle International SA

Bata Brands SA

BEKINA BOOTS

Bradshaw Taylor

Burberry Group Plc

Crocs Retail LLC

dav

Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Design e More SA

Dunlop Protective Footwear

Gumleaf

Hunter Boot Ltd.

ILSE JACOBSEN HORNBAK IJH AS

J. Barbour and Sons Ltd.

Joules Ltd.

Kamik

Le Chameau

Tretorn Sweden AB

Weyco Group Inc.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver:

Market Challenges

The new product launches and increase in online retail sales are some of the key market drivers. Customers look for gumboots that can be used for both formal and casual purposes or leisure and protection purposes. The vendors are regularly expanding their product lines to meet the evolving customer needs. This will give consumers a wide range of options to select from for different uses and will drive the growth of the global gumboots market during the forecast period.

However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products will challenge market growth. The penetration of e-commerce further propels the distribution, sales, and reach of counterfeit products by widening their regional presence.

Gumboots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4.08% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 343 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.5 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aigle International SA, Bata Brands SA, BEKINA BOOTS, Bradshaw Taylor, Burberry Group Plc, Crocs Retail LLC, dav, Deckers Outdoor Corp., Design e More SA, Dunlop Protective Footwear, Gumleaf, Hunter Boot Ltd., ILSE JACOBSEN HORNBAK IJH AS, J. Barbour and Sons Ltd., Joules Ltd., Kamik, Le Chameau, Tretorn Sweden AB, and Weyco Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

