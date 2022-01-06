USD 35.27 Billion Growth in Service Robotics Market: By Application (professional robots and personal robots) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for robotic automation processes, increasing adoption of robotics in diverse application fields, and rising use of IoT in robots for cost-effective predictive maintenance.

44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for service robotics in APAC.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of robotics in diverse fields of application will facilitate the service robotics market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market, competitive intelligence, and regional opportunities in store for vendors.

Company Profiles

The service robotics market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including CYBERDYNE Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., DeLaval International AB, Exyn Technologies, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Irobot Corp., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Northrop Grumman Corp., SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., and SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into professional robots and personal robots segments

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America .

The service robotics market share growth by the professional robots segment has been significant. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the service robotics market size.

Service Robotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.58% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 35.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CYBERDYNE Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., DeLaval International AB, Exyn Technologies, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Irobot Corp., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Northrop Grumman Corp., SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., and SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

