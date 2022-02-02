USD 36.73 Mn growth expected in Glycerol Esters Market | Driven by rising demand for agricultural output | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the glycerol esters market size is expected to increase by USD 36.73 million from 2021 to 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth, occupying about 40% of the global market share. China and India are the key markets for glycerol esters in APAC. The market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Glycerol Esters Market: Vendor Insights

To help businesses improve their market position, the glycerol esters market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Oleon NV, PCC Chemax Inc., Stepan Co., and Zhejiang Wumei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa: The company offers glycerol esters namely PARYOL TOG 12, PARYOL TMC 810T, PARYOL GLISU 230, PARYOL GLISU 75, PARYOL GLPAST 7525, and PARYOL IPL.

Associated British Foods Plc: The company offers glycerol esters such as caprol, captex, capmul.

BASF SE: The company offers glycerol esters namely Kollisolv.

Glycerol Esters Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Food Packaging Films



Agricultural Films



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

By application, the market growth from the food packaging films segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growth of the food and beverage industry.

Similarly, by geography, APAC will offer several growth opportunities for market players. Factors such as the growth of end-user industries and rising disposable incomes will drive the growth of the glycerol esters market in APAC during the forecast period.

Glycerol esters Market: Drivers and Challenges

The market is driven by the rising demand for agricultural output, the growing demand for non-petroleum product alternatives for cosmetics, and increasing disposable incomes. However, fluctuating polymer prices, high production cost, and complexity in production processes will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Glycerol Esters Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 36.73 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.90 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Oleon NV, PCC Chemax Inc., Stepan Co., and Zhejiang Wumei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

