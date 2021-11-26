USD 361.56 million growth for GPU Database Market from 2020 to 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with BlazingSQL Inc., Brytlyt Ltd. & Hetero DB Co. Ltd.|17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as massive data generation across various industries to drive the adoption of GPU accelerated tools and the availability of open source solutions and their growing applications areas will drive the growth of the GPU Database Market However, the unavailability of enough technical expertise and domain knowledge might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in predicting end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The GPU database market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are BlazingSQL Inc., Brytlyt Ltd., Hetero DB Co. Ltd., Jedox GmbH, Kinetica DB Inc., Neo4j Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OmniSci Inc., SQream Technologies Ltd., and Zilliz, etc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

BlazingSQL Inc. - The company offers GPU Database products with these features such as reducing code complexity.

The company offers GPU Database products with these features such as reducing code complexity. Brytlyt Ltd. - The company offers GPU Database products such as Brytlyt On-Prem.

The company offers GPU Database products such as Brytlyt On-Prem. Hetero DB Co. Ltd. - The company offers GPU Database products such as PG-Strom.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the GPU database market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment, the market is classified into On-premise and Cloud. The GPU database market share growth by the on-premise segment has been significant.

has been significant. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

GPU Database Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.82% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 361.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BlazingSQL Inc., Brytlyt Ltd., Hetero DB Co. Ltd., Jedox GmbH, Kinetica DB Inc., Neo4j Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OmniSci Inc., SQream Technologies Ltd., and Zilliz Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

