USD 362.15 Bn growth expected in Health and Wellness Food Market | Europe to occupy 33% market share | Technavio

Jun 13, 2022, 01:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global health and wellness food market value is expected to grow by USD 362.15 billion at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the European market to offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The report provides detailed insights on the market size, current market scenario, and the YOY growth rates through 2025.
The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation is expected to increase during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Dean Foods Co., General Mills Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. as dominant players in the market.
The increasing adoption of healthy eating habits will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Health and Wellness Food Market Segmentation
- Product
- Naturally Health Food
- Functional Food
- BFY Food
- Organic Food
- Food Intolerance Products
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
By product, the market will observe maximum growth in the naturally health food segment. The segment is driven by health benefits associated with the consumption of naturally healthy foods such as improved digestion that allows better absorption of nutrients, regulation of blood sugar, and better immunity due to the antioxidant properties of such food products.
By distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. Factors such as superior shopping experience and the advantage of one-to-one interaction between the buyer and the seller are driving the growth of the segment.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our health and wellness food market report covers the following areas:
- Health and Wellness Food Market size
- Health and Wellness Food Market trends
- Health and Wellness Food Market industry analysis
Health and Wellness Food Market Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Danone SA
- Dean Foods Co.
- General Mills Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Kellogg Co.
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
Health and Wellness Food Market: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist health and wellness food market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the health and wellness food market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the health and wellness food market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of health and wellness food market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Naturally health food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Functional food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFY food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Organic food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food intolerance products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Danone SA
- Dean Foods Co.
- General Mills Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Kellogg Co.
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
