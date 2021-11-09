USD 368.59 Mn growth in Background Music Market | Europe to Occupy 44% Global Market Share | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The demand for BGM in retail sector and the growing use of BGM in public spaces are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as low margins for BGM vendors will challenge market growth.

The background music market report is segmented by end-user (hospitality, retail, commercial buildings, public infrastructure, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). Europe will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK, Germany, and Italy are the key markets for background music in Europe.

Some Companies Mentioned

Almotech Media Solutions

Imagesound Group

Mood Media Corp.

NSM Music

PlayNetwork Inc.

Background Music Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 368.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.52 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Almotech Media Solutions, Imagesound Group, Mood Media Corp., NSM Music, PlayNetwork Inc., Qsic Pty Ltd., Rockbot, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., AMI Entertainment Network LLC, and SOUNDMACHINE. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

