USD 37.32 Bn growth in Indonesia Retail Market, CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, and PT Hero Supermarket Tbk emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Nov 15, 2021, 23:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Retail Market by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the retail market in Indonesia between 2020 and 2025 is USD 37.32 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The expansion of the retail landscape and growth in e-commerce are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as underdeveloped infrastructure will challenge market growth.
The Indonesia retail market report is segmented by Product (Food & beverages, Electrical & electronics, Apparel & footwear, Home improvement & household products, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). By product, about 70% of the market's growth will originate from the food and beverages segment during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- CT Corp.
- PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk
- PT Hero Supermarket Tbk
- PT Lion Super Indo
- PT Multipolar Tbk
|
Indonesia Retail Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of about 4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 37.32 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.45
|
Regional analysis
|
Indonesia
|
Performing market contribution
|
Food and Beverages at 70%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Indonesia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Multipolar Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
