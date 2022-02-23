USD 37.36 Bn growth in Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market | 50% growth to originate in North America | Technavio

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market: Reduction in cost of application development and time to market to drive growth

Businesses across the world are focusing on reducing the overall CAPEX by adopting the latest technologies. This has increased investments in PaaS solutions as they help enterprises adopt hardware, middleware, OS, software, and resources as and when required. Also, moving toward a cloud-based PaaS model reduces the cost of hardware, middleware, servers, software, and related network equipment, thereby significantly reducing the CAPEX. Many such cost benefits are driving the adoption of the PaaS model, which is driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the shift toward cloud computing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2025.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market: Shift toward cloud computing

Companies are shifting toward cloud computing as it offers high scalability and reliability. It also allows companies to deploy applications on-premises or on their private cloud and change their service providers based on their requirements. Moreover, cloud solutions allow for the portability of applications between various clouds and provide the flexibility and cost benefits. Many such benefits are driving the adoption of the cloud-based PaaS model, thereby driving the market growth.

Request a Free Sample to know more about the factors impacting the market growth.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market by deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By deployment, the market generated maximum revenue in the public cloud segment in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for public cloud solutions by SMEs. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The North American region led the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of established PaaS cloud services providers, such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle. However, the market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. Countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Japan, Germany, and China will emerge as prominent markets for platform-as-a-service (PaaS) during the forecast period.

Know more about the dominating segments and regions in the market. Download a Free Sample Now!

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Data Center Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Subscriber Data Management Market by Network Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 19.48% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 37.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Japan, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Software AG

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio