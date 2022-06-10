USD 374.91 Million Growth in Mackerel Market Size | Health Benefits of Mackerel to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Speak to analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: The growing health benefits of mackerel will be influencing the market growth positively during the forecast period. Consumers are preferring mackerels due to the nutritional values of nutrients in them. Consuming these fishes promotes cardiovascular health, increases bone strength, improves cognition, boost immunity, and proves a good source of protein. In addition, The growing influence of online retailing is one of the key mackerel market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The distribution challenges such as packaging, logistics issues, and lack of proper handling and processing facilities are expected to limit the market growth. During logistics, mackerels lose weight and begin accumulating nitrogenous waste materials, including ammonia. Also, proper care must be taken not to leave the animals too long without food because they will begin digesting their muscle tissues, resulting in a build-up of waste. Such factors can hinder the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Revenue-Generating Market Segment Dynamics:

The mackerel market report is segmented by Product (Frozen and processed mackerel and Fresh mackerel) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The frozen product segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest revenue throughout the forecast period. With growing urbanization and the hectic lifestyle of consumers, the time available for cooking has been reduced, which has increased the demand for convenience foods. With the growing demand for convenience foods and snacks, the demand for ready-to-eat and processed mackerel is expected to grow faster than that for frozen mackerel during the forecast period.

APAC will be the leading region with 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Japan, China , and Russia are the key markets for mackerels in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The rise in popularity of canned and ready-to-eat (RTE) seafood, change in lifestyle and diet patterns, a rise in availability of mackerel products through organized retail channels, and a surge in product launches by major market players will fuel the mackerel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Bolton Group Srl



Cornelis Vrolijk



Etosha Fishing Corp.



FCF Fishery Co. Ltd.



Iceland Foods Ltd.



Maruha Nichiro Corp.



NOREBO Holding



Phil-am Trading Inc.



Premier Fishing and Brands Ltd.



Sea Harvest Corp. (Pty) Ltd.



Thai Union Group PCL

Mackerel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 374.91 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.57 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, Norway, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bolton Group Srl, Cornelis Vrolijk, Etosha Fishing Corp., FCF Fishery Co. Ltd., Iceland Foods Ltd., Maruha Nichiro Corp., NOREBO Holding, Phil-am Trading Inc., Premier Fishing and Brands Ltd., Sea Harvest Corp. (Pty) Ltd., and Thai Union Group PCL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Frozen and processed mackerel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Frozen and processed mackerel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Frozen and processed mackerel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Frozen and processed mackerel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Frozen and processed mackerel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fresh mackerel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fresh mackerel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fresh mackerel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fresh mackerel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fresh mackerel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bolton Group Srl

Exhibit 93: Bolton Group Srl - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bolton Group Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Bolton Group Srl - Key offerings

10.4 Cornelis Vrolijk

Exhibit 96: Cornelis Vrolijk - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 97: Cornelis Vrolijk - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 98: Cornelis Vrolijk - Key offerings

10.5 Etosha Fishing Corp.

Exhibit 99: Etosha Fishing Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Etosha Fishing Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Etosha Fishing Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 FCF Fishery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: FCF Fishery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: FCF Fishery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: FCF Fishery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Iceland Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Iceland Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Iceland Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Iceland Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Maruha Nichiro Corp.

Exhibit 108: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 NOREBO Holding

Exhibit 112: NOREBO Holding - Overview



Exhibit 113: NOREBO Holding - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: NOREBO Holding - Key offerings

10.10 Phil-am Trading Inc.

Exhibit 115: Phil-am Trading Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Phil-am Trading Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Phil-am Trading Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Premier Fishing and Brands Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Premier Fishing and Brands Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Premier Fishing and Brands Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Premier Fishing and Brands Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Thai Union Group PCL

Exhibit 121: Thai Union Group PCL - Overview



Exhibit 122: Thai Union Group PCL - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Thai Union Group PCL - Key news



Exhibit 124: Thai Union Group PCL - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Thai Union Group PCL - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

