USD 376.45 Bn Growth in E-commerce Payment Market | Evolving Opportunities with Amazon.com Inc. and American Express Co. | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 impact report on the E-commerce payment market offers pre as well as post-COVID 19 markets estimates.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The E-wallets segment is expected to be the leading segment based on type in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Surge in compliance requirements is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 376.45 billion.

Who are the top players in the market?

Amazon.com Inc., American Express Co., Apple Inc., Capital One Financial Corp., Mastercard Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Stripe Inc., The OLB Group Inc., UnionPay International Co. Ltd., and Visa Inc. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Rise in the usage of wireless networks is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the concerns related to privacy and security restraints the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 41% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., American Express Co., Apple Inc., Capital One Financial Corp., Mastercard Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Stripe Inc., The OLB Group Inc., UnionPay International Co. Ltd., and Visa Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The rise in the usage of wireless networks will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this E-commerce payment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

E-commerce Payment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

E-commerce Payment Market is segmented as below:

Type

E-wallets



Cards



Online Banking



Direct Debits

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

E-commerce Payment Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The E-commerce payment market report covers the following areas:

E-commerce Payment Market Size

E-commerce Payment Market Trends

E-commerce Payment Market Analysis

This study identifies surge in compliance requirements as one of the prime reasons driving the E-commerce Payment Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

E-commerce Payment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist E-commerce payment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the E-commerce payment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the E-commerce payment market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of E-commerce payment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

E-wallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Direct debits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

American Express Co.

Apple Inc.

Capital One Financial Corp.

Mastercard Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Stripe Inc.

The OLB Group Inc.

UnionPay International Co. Ltd.

Visa Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

