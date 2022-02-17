USD 4.02 mn growth in Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC |Technavio

Feb 17, 2022, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The glass bottles and containers market size in APAC is set to grow by USD 4.02 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%.
The glass bottles and containers market in APAC is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
- Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC size
- Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC trends
- Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC industry analysis
Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Segmentation
By end-user, the glass bottles and containers market in APAC has been segmented into food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food and beverage segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increased agricultural production, improvements in food processing technology, and changing consumer food consumption patterns have led to the growth of this market.
By geography, the glass bottles and containers market in APAC has been segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea (Republic Of Korea), Rest Of APAC. India will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the glass bottles and containers market in APAC include Abroach Exim Pvt. Ltd., FRIGOGLASS SAIC, Haldyn Glass Ltd., Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd., HSIL Ltd., Maidao Glass, Piramal Glass Private Ltd., Saverglass SAS, SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc., and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:
- Abroach Exim Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of glass bottles and containers such as honey jars, glass jars, and milk bottles.
- FRIGOGLASS SAIC - The company offers a wide range of glass bottles and containers for soft drinks, juices, beers, wines, pharma and cosmetics, and foods.
- Haldyn Glass Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of glass bottles and containers for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries.
Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio has categorized the glass bottles and containers market in APAC as a part of the global metal and glass containers market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the glass bottles and containers market in APAC during the forecast period.
Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist glass bottles and containers market growth in APAC during the next five years
- Estimation of the glass bottles and containers market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the glass bottles and containers market in APAC
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glass bottles and containers market vendors in APAC
