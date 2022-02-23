USD 4.03 billion growth in Subscriber Data Management Market| 33% of the market's growth will be contributed by APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The growing adoption of target advertisement-based streaming apps, surging deployment of Internet Protocol Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), and growing need to reduce Operational Expenditure (OpEx) and enable cross-network consolidation will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the data privacy and security risk are the factors hindering the subscriber data management market growth. The rising volume of data generated by organizations, technological advances, and evolving cyber threats are a cause for concern to the security of enterprise data.

View Market Report Outlook for more insights on drivers, challenges, and trends.

Subscriber Data Management Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Network type

Mobile Networks



Fixed Networks

Mobile Networks segment held the largest subscriber data management market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of smartphones and internet usage are driving the growth of the segment. Thus, the launch of efficient mobile-based subscription service will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

APAC will contribute to 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for subscriber data management market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The regional growth can be attributed to the increase in data generation across various industries, such as retail, BFSI, healthcare, and the public sector.

Get Report Sample to find Insights on impact of each segment and make informed business decisions

Subscriber Data Management Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alepo, Cisco Systems Inc., Enea Openwave, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HMD Global Oy, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., R Systems International Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Product Insights

Alepo: The company offers Subscriber Data Management (SDM) solution which is a unified platform for both 4G and 5G subscriptions, simplifying the network upgrade path. Alepo SDM enables operators to collaborate with third-party service providers and introduce advanced services such as 5G slicing, enterprise IoT, and more.

The company offers Subscriber Data Management (SDM) solution which is a unified platform for both 4G and 5G subscriptions, simplifying the network upgrade path. Alepo SDM enables operators to collaborate with third-party service providers and introduce advanced services such as 5G slicing, enterprise IoT, and more. Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers Subscriber Manager as subscriber data management software which is a middleware that provides subscriber information to one or multiple Service Control Engine (SCE) platforms.

The company offers Subscriber Manager as subscriber data management software which is a middleware that provides subscriber information to one or multiple Service Control Engine (SCE) platforms. Enea Openwave: The company offers subscriber data management software products such as SDM CLOUD EDITION (SDM-CE), SMART DATA FEDERATOR (VSDF) and SmartIDM.

The company offers subscriber data management software products such as SDM CLOUD EDITION (SDM-CE), SMART DATA FEDERATOR (VSDF) and SmartIDM. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. :The company offers Dynamic Subscriber Profile (DSP) which is the new generation of data management solution of Huawei, which is focused on user-centric data aggregation and openness to provide the best real-time, fully connected data aggregation, analysis and open solution to help operators rapidly develop 4G users, improve operational efficiency and accelerate the business innovation.

:The company offers Dynamic Subscriber Profile (DSP) which is the new generation of data management solution of Huawei, which is focused on user-centric data aggregation and openness to provide the best real-time, fully connected data aggregation, analysis and open solution to help operators rapidly develop 4G users, improve operational efficiency and accelerate the business innovation. HMD Global Oy:The company offers subscriber data management which is ready for 5G , cloud and future networks. Where SDM stores valuable data used by diverse telecoms services.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Subscriber Data Management Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist subscriber data management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the subscriber data management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the subscriber data management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of subscriber data management market vendors

Related Reports:



Master Data Management Solutions Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

IoT Data Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Subscriber Data Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.82% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alepo, Cisco Systems Inc., Enea Openwave, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HMD Global Oy, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., R Systems International Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key topics covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: System software

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Software development

2.2.3 Marketing and distribution

2.2.4 Post-sales services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Network type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Mobile networks

Fixed networks

Exhibit 22: Network type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Network type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Network type

5.3 Mobile networks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Mobile networks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Mobile networks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fixed networks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Fixed networks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Fixed networks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Network type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Network type

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing adoption of target advertisement-based streaming apps

8.1.2 Deployment of Internet Protocol Multimedia Subsystem (IMS)

8.1.3 Need to reduce Operational Expenditure (OpEx) and enable cross-network consolidation

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Data privacy and security risk

8.2.2 Complexity in design

8.2.3 High cost of subscriber data management software

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing subscriber demand for 5G

8.3.2 Need for fixed data tariff

8.3.3 Sharing of subscriber data with partners to enable new business models

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alepo

Exhibit 50: Alepo - Overview

Exhibit 51: Alepo - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Alepo - Key offerings

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 53: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Enea Openwave

Exhibit 57: Enea Openwave - Overview

Exhibit 58: Enea Openwave - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Enea Openwave - Key offerings

10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 60: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview

Exhibit 61: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 62: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.7 HMD Global Oy

Exhibit 64: HMD Global Oy - Overview

Exhibit 65: HMD Global Oy - Product and service

Exhibit 66: HMD Global Oy - Key offerings

10.8 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 71: Oracle Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Oracle Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 R Systems International Ltd.

Exhibit 75: R Systems International Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 76: R Systems International Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 77: R Systems International Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: R Systems International Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 79: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview

Exhibit 80: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments

Exhibit 81: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson -Key news

Exhibit 82: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

10.12 ZTE Corp.

Exhibit 84: ZTE Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 85: ZTE Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: ZTE Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: ZTE Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio