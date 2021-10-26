USD 4.09 Billion Growth in Honey Market | Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barkman Honey LLC, Bee Maid Honey Ltd., Beeyond The Hive LLC, Capilano Honey Ltd., Comvita Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Dutch Gold Honey, New Zealand Honey Co., Oha Honey LP, and Patanjali Ayurved are some of the major market participants.

The health benefits associated with honey will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Honey Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Honey Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as increasing demand for monofloral honey is likely to positively impact the market. However, factors such as fluctuation in prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Honey Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist honey market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the honey market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the honey market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of honey market vendors

Honey Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.48% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.80 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, France, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barkman Honey LLC, Bee Maid Honey Ltd., Beeyond The Hive LLC, Capilano Honey Ltd., Comvita Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Dutch Gold Honey, New Zealand Honey Co., Oha Honey LP, and Patanjali Ayurved Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

