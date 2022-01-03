USD 4.10 bn growth in Molasses Market from 2020 to 2025|62% of Growth to Originate from APAC|17000+ Technavio Reports

The molasses market is set to grow by USD 4.10 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.40% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

The molasses market covers the following areas:

Molasses Market - Driver

The key factor driving growth in the molasses market is the growing applications of molasses. Molasses extract is used in various industries such as food and beverages, personal care products, healthcare, pharmaceutical, animal feed, and others. In the food and beverages sector, molasses extract is used as a sweetener in baked goods, dairy products, confections, and beverages. Some beverages with molasses extract include powdered drinks, sports and energy drinks, carbonated drinks, hot beverages, ready-to-drink beverages, and more. The increasing demand for natural sweeteners will drive the growth of the molasses extract market. The increasing use of molasses extract in the animal feed industry is because it is cheaper than other animal feed and is an excellent source of vitamins and various necessary minerals required for cattle. Thus, the widespread use of molasses extract for multiple purposes will drive the growth of the global molasses market.

Molasses Market - Challenge

The fluctuating prices of molasses extract will be a major challenge for the molasses market during the forecast period. The prices of molasses extract could fluctuate due to several reasons such as natural calamities, hoarding by players, surplus production, and others. Molasses extract is used as a key ingredient in the production of ethanol, and due to the increased fluctuation in its prices, various small-scale ethanol manufacturers have stopped their operations. The fluctuations in the price of molasses are expected to continue during the forecast period, which, in turn, will impact the growth of the market.

Molasses Market - Segmentation

The molasses market analysis includes segmentation by application (feed and food and beverage) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The molasses market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing their product offerings and entering growing markets that have a demand for these products to compete in the market.

Molasses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.96 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Russian Federation, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Old English Inc., AMORETTI, Archer Daniels Midland Co., B and G Foods Inc., Cora Texas Manufacturing Co., Crosby Molasses Co. Ltd., ED and F Man Holdings Ltd., Fairly Traded Organics, Malt Products Corp., and Michigan Sugar Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

