USD 4.12 Bn growth expected in Ball Bearings Market | Driven by rising demand for wind power generation | Technavio

Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 4.12 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 0.77% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period.

Get more highlights on the potential growth difference, YOY growth rates, and other important statistics in the market.

View Our Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

The rising demand for wind power generation is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The growing need for reducing carbon emissions has increased the adoption of sustainable energy solutions across the world. This has resulted in an increase in the number of wind turbine installations and windmill farms globally. All these factors are consequently creating a significant demand for ball bearings, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the market growth. Read Our Sample Report Now

The ball bearings market report is segmented by product (deep groove, angular contact, self-aligning, and others), end-user (automotive industry, heavy industry, aerospace and railway industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

By product, the demand for deep groove ball bearings was significant in 2021. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased demand for deep groove ball bearings in industries such as steel, mining and construction, and papermaking and machinery. Similarly, by end-users, the automotive industry will exhibit high demand for ball bearings during the forecast period. The increasing investment in the development of electric vehicles (EVs) will positively influence the growth of the segment.

APAC will be the leading region with 60% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The presence of prominent automotive OEMs in the region is creating huge growth opportunities for market players. In addition, the increased sales of passenger vehicles in emerging economies such as China and India are fostering the growth of the regional market.

View Our Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of other segments and regional opportunities in the market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

AB SKF: The company offers ball bearings Products such as deep groove ball bearings, angular contact ball bearings, and self-aligning ball bearings.

The company offers ball bearings Products such as deep groove ball bearings, angular contact ball bearings, and self-aligning ball bearings. Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co. Ltd.: The company offers ball bearings Products such as deep groove ball bearings, angular contact ball bearings, and self-aligning ball bearings.

The company offers ball bearings Products such as deep groove ball bearings, angular contact ball bearings, and self-aligning ball bearings. JTEKT Corp.: The company offers ball bearings products such as deep groove ball bearings, angular contact ball bearings, and thrust ball bearings.

The company offers ball bearings products such as deep groove ball bearings, angular contact ball bearings, and thrust ball bearings. Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co. Ltd.: The company offers ball bearings products such as deep groove ball bearings, angular contact ball bearings, and four-point contact ball bearings.

The company offers ball bearings products such as deep groove ball bearings, angular contact ball bearings, and four-point contact ball bearings. LYC Bearing Corp.: The company offers ball bearings products such as deep groove ball bearings and angular contact ball bearings.

Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio. View Our Sample Report

Related Reports:

Ball Bearings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.77 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB SKF, Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co. Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co. Ltd., LYC Bearing Corp., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., NSK Ltd., NTN Corp., Schaeffler AG, and The Timken Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.5 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.6 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Deep groove - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Deep groove - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Deep groove - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Angular contact - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Angular contact - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Angular contact - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Self-aligning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Self-aligning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Self-aligning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 27: Comparison by End user

6.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Heavy industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Heavy industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Heavy industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Aerospace and railway industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Aerospace and railway industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Aerospace and railway industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.7 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 48: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 50: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 55: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 56: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AB SKF

Exhibit 58: AB SKF - Overview



Exhibit 59: AB SKF - Business segments



Exhibit 60: AB SKF - Key news



Exhibit 61: AB SKF - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: AB SKF - Segment focus

11.4 Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 JTEKT Corp.

Exhibit 66: JTEKT Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 67: JTEKT Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: JTEKT Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: JTEKT Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 LYC Bearing Corp.

Exhibit 73: LYC Bearing Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: LYC Bearing Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: LYC Bearing Corp. - Key offerings

11.8 MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

Exhibit 76: MinebeaMitsumi Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: MinebeaMitsumi Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: MinebeaMitsumi Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 79: MinebeaMitsumi Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: MinebeaMitsumi Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 NSK Ltd.

Exhibit 81: NSK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: NSK Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: NSK Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 84: NSK Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: NSK Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 NTN Corp.

Exhibit 86: NTN Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 87: NTN Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: NTN Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: NTN Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Schaeffler AG

Exhibit 90: Schaeffler AG - Overview



Exhibit 91: Schaeffler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Schaeffler AG - Key news



Exhibit 93: Schaeffler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Schaeffler AG - Segment focus

11.12 The Timken Co.

Exhibit 95: The Timken Co. - Overview



Exhibit 96: The Timken Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: The Timken Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: The Timken Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 100: Research Methodology



Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 102: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio