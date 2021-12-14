USD 4.22 bn growth in Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market from 2020 to 2025|Evolving Opportunities with DigiCert Inc., eMudhra Ltd. & Thales Group |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the public key infrastructure (PKI) market - Download Our Free Sample Report

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market - Driver

The key factor driving growth in the public key infrastructure market is the stringent regulations for data protection. Governments worldwide have enforced several regulations to secure electronic information and sensitive data exchanged over the Internet. The PKI uses a pair of cryptographic keys – public and private – that are used to encrypt and decipher data. Several companies have been using PKI solutions for encryption and authentication processes. PKI is the only solution that enables organizations to develop and secure authentication and encryption processes. PKI solutions employ hardware and software services to manage public and private encryption keys used to create digital certificates.

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market - Challenge

The interoperability issues associated with PKI will be a major challenge for the public key infrastructure market during the forecast period. With enterprises increasing their emphasis and reliance on the Internet, the risk of cyberattacks has been rising. Thus, PKI is becoming an essential part of enterprises to secure their data. PKI solutions offer a wide range of security services such as encryption, authentication, authorization, integrity protection, and confidentiality protection.

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market - Segmentation

The public key infrastructure (PKI) market analysis includes segmentation by deployment (cloud and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The public key infrastructure market share growth by the cloud segment will be significant for revenue generation. The demand for PKI solutions is primarily driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based PKI solutions. Cost advantage and scalability are the primary factors driving the demand for cloud-based PKI solutions.

Companies Mentioned

The PKI market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

CETIS FLEX Flexible Packaging and Labels Ltd.

DigiCert Inc.

eMudhra Ltd.

Entrust Datacard Corp.

GlobalSign Ltd.

Sectigo Ltd.

Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB

Thales Group

Unisys Corp.

Wisekey International Holding AG

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CETIS FLEX Flexible Packaging and Labels Ltd., DigiCert Inc., eMudhra Ltd., Entrust Datacard Corp., GlobalSign Ltd., Sectigo Ltd., Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB, Thales Group, Unisys Corp., and Wisekey International Holding AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

