USD 4.36 Bn growth expected in Injection Molding Market | Evolving opportunities in APAC | Technavio

Injection Molding Market: Key Drivers

The market is driven by the rising adoption of high-efficient injection molding machines in the packaging industry. In addition, new developments in injection molding technology are expected to propel the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 4.36 billion between 2021 and 2026.

Conventional injection molding operations consume almost as much energy expenditure as it does on direct labor. As operators look to reduce costs and enhance sustainability, the demand for new equipment and retrofitting services has significantly increased. New machines can save energy up to 20%-25%, which is higher than traditional injection molding machines. Additionally, the low energy consumption and reduced cycle time make them suitable for the production of injection molding machines in the packaging industry. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Vendors in Injection Molding Market:

The global injection molding market size is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of large- and small-scale vendors that offer similar products to the end-user industries, which include packaging, electronics, and automotive. Established players in the market have strong customer support capabilities, financial abilities, and technical expertise for product development. They are competing based on innovation, price, operational costs, and product quality. Some players are driving down market prices through competitive pricing. In addition, some suppliers have huge financial, technological, and other resources than their competitors and such players can withstand changes in market conditions.

Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

ARBURG GmbH Co KG

BORCHE NORTH AMERICA INC.

INC. Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd.

Dr. Boy GmbH and Co. KG

ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH

GmbH Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co. Ltd.

Haitian International Holdings Ltd.

Hillenbrand Inc.

Huarong Plastic Machinery CO. LTD.

Husky Corp.

Injection Molding Market: Segmentation Analysis

The 120-pages report segments the global injection molding market by (plastics, rubber, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Injection Molding Market: Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Plastics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rubber - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The plastics segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increasing demand for plastic injection molding machines from various applications, such as packaging, automobile, and consumer goods and electronics is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Injection Molding Market: Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The thriving e-commerce industry is driving the growth of the regional market. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for injection molding in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Plastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Plastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Plastics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Plastics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Rubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Rubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ARBURG GmbH Co KG

Exhibit 93: ARBURG GmbH Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 94: ARBURG GmbH Co KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: ARBURG GmbH Co KG - Key offerings

10.4 Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH

GmbH Exhibit 99: ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH - Overview

GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 100: ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH - Product / Service

GmbH - Product / Service

Exhibit 101: ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Haitian International Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Haitian International Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Haitian International Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Haitian International Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Haitian International Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Hillenbrand Inc.

Exhibit 106: Hillenbrand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Hillenbrand Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Hillenbrand Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Hillenbrand Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Husky Corp.

Exhibit 110: Husky Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Husky Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Husky Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH

Exhibit 113: KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 114: KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 NISSEI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: NISSEI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: NISSEI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: NISSEI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

Exhibit 123: The Japan Steel Works Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: The Japan Steel Works Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: The Japan Steel Works Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: The Japan Steel Works Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

